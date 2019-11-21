Animal rights activists unswayed by new racing safety initiatives

Racing industry heavyweights launched a major initiative to improve safety measures for horses and riders. Those pushing for a ban were not impressed.

Track workers treat Mongolian Groom after the Breeders' Cup Classic horse race at Santa Anita Park, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Arcadia, Calif. Jockey Abel Cedillo, right, eased him up near the eighth pole in the stretch. The on-call vet says he has "serious" injury to leg. Was taken to equine hospital on the grounds. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Efforts to improve safety of racehorses are gaining momentum, but there is no indication that the new measures will assuage animal rights activists who insist that horse racing has no place on the sporting landscape.

Further evidence that the outcry over horse deaths at Santa Anita Park and Del Mar is being heard far outside California came this week with the announcement of the creation of the Thoroughbred Safety Coalition.

The initiative was announced by the Breeders’ Cup and major U.S. racetrack owners — Keeneland Association Inc., the New York Racing Association Inc., Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and The Stronach Group.

The group’s stated goal is “to unify and enhance existing protections and work together to develop new reforms to ensure the safety of the sport’s equine and human athletes.” It aims to accomplish that by adopting best practices and stricter guidelines for allowable medications, enacting uniform standards for riding crop use, encouraging greater transparency and tracking of veterinarian exam records, and committing to the creation of new positions to implement and enforce the reforms.

“With this coalition nothing is off the table,” Breeders’ Cup President Drew Fleming told me this week. “We are interested in immediate change and immediate positive reforms.”

The formation of the new group drew statements of support from other racing groups, including the Jockey Club and the HBPA, the national horseman’s group. That’s no small feat, given that disputes among various industry players have stalled efforts to pass the Horse Racing Integrity Act, which is currently awaiting congressional action.

Racing fans and horse lovers of all stripes can thank animal rights activists for spurring the industry to act on something it should have addressed long ago. But as a testy meeting Thursday of the California Horse Racing Board demonstrated, they aren’t satisfied with a safer sport. They want it gone.

“Santa Anita has proven time and time again that they cannot keep horses safe,” one speaker said at the meeting, during which board members conditionally approved Santa Anita’s traditional winter meeting starting on Dec. 26. “… There is no turning back the clock for this archaic so-called sport. You are beating a dead horse.”

That and other comments at the meeting lay bare the long-term goal here, which is an outright ban of the sport. And given the attention their PR war has gotten so far, that doesn’t seem anywhere near as unlikely as it did at this time last year before Santa Anita’s disastrous winter meet began.

