Another Santa Anita horse death throws reopening into question

Another horse died during training at Santa Anita Park early Thursday — the 22nd death since the track opened Dec. 26.

The latest to die was a 3-year-old maiden filly who broke her front legs at the conclusion of a half-mile workout on the main track, the Daily Racing Form reported. Princess Lili B had to be euthanized, owner and trainer David Bernstein told the publication.

The California track reopened for training early this week after thoroughly evaluating the racing surface. It also announced a series of new measures aimed at enhancing safety for the horses, including requiring trainers to apply 24 hours in advance for permission to conduct a timed workout. That’s intended to give track veterinarians time to evaluate past performances, workout data and physically inspect horses in an effort to prevent “at risk” horses from participating.

The track also announced it would create a new post, director of equine welfare, to be held by an accredited veterinarian, who will have oversight of “all aspects of equine well-being and will lead a new rapid response team for injuries, which will be tasked with conducting transparent investigations of all factors involving the injury, as well as the communication of their findings to the racing and general public.”

Santa Anita had been tentatively set to reopen for racing March 22. It was not immediately clear Thursday whether the latest death might affect that plan.

Meanwhile, many of the top 3-year-olds in Southern California are in Arkansas this weekend to run in the split divisions of the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Track management divided the race to accommodate the sudden surge of interest from California trainers affected by the Santa Anita shutdown.

A total of 19 horses are entered in the split races, which will be run as the eighth and 10th races on Saturday’s card.

The Rebel originally carried a $1 million purse and Kentucky Derby qualifying points to be handed out on a 50-20-10-5 scale. Now each race will have a $750,000 purse and award 37.5, 15, 7.5 and 3.75 Derby points to the top four finishers.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has a strong hand in both divisions of the Rebel, with heavy morning line favorites Improbable (3/5) and Game Winner (4/5). But with both horses returning off layoffs and the unexpected detour of the California horses to Arkansas, the fields offer some intriguing contenders who will be far better prices.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.