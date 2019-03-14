Another Santa Anita horse death throws reopening into question

Another horse died during training at Santa Anita Park early Thursday — the 22nd death since the track opened Dec. 26.
The latest to die was a 3-year-old maiden filly who broke her front legs at the conclusion of a half-mile workout on the main track, the Daily Racing Form reported. Princess Lili B had to be euthanized, owner and trainer David Bernstein told the publication.
The California track reopened for training early this week after thoroughly evaluating the racing surface. It also announced a series of new measures aimed at enhancing safety for the horses, including requiring trainers to apply 24 hours in advance for permission to conduct a timed workout. That’s intended to give track veterinarians time to evaluate past performances, workout data and physically inspect horses in an effort to prevent “at risk” horses from participating.
The track also announced it would create a new post, director of equine welfare, to be held by an accredited veterinarian, who will have oversight of “all aspects of equine well-being and will lead a new rapid response team for injuries, which will be tasked with conducting transparent investigations of all factors involving the injury, as well as the communication of their findings to the racing and general public.”
Santa Anita had been tentatively set to reopen for racing March 22. It was not immediately clear Thursday whether the latest death might affect that plan.
Meanwhile, many of the top 3-year-olds in Southern California are in Arkansas this weekend to run in the split divisions of the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Track management divided the race to accommodate the sudden surge of interest from California trainers affected by the Santa Anita shutdown.
A total of 19 horses are entered in the split races, which will be run as the eighth and 10th races on Saturday’s card.
The Rebel originally carried a $1 million purse and Kentucky Derby qualifying points to be handed out on a 50-20-10-5 scale. Now each race will have a $750,000 purse and award 37.5, 15, 7.5 and 3.75 Derby points to the top four finishers.
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has a strong hand in both divisions of the Rebel, with heavy morning line favorites Improbable (3/5) and Game Winner (4/5). But with both horses returning off layoffs and the unexpected detour of the California horses to Arkansas, the fields offer some intriguing contenders who will be far better prices.
Ellis Starr’s Rebel Stakes analysis
Division 1 (Race 8)
I strongly believe Galilean is the one to beat. Galilean has the benefit of a race in 2019, having won the California Cup Derby last month with a 101 Equibase Speed Figure. Galilean earned a 111 figure when he won the King Glorious Stakes prior to that in December, which is the best figure earned by any horse in the field. Better still, Galilean has potential to improve significantly off last month’s effort in his second race following two months off. Another factor in favor of Galilean is he was “ridden out” to victory by four and one-half lengths in the California Cup Derby last month, suggesting he has not peaked by any means. As such, we could see another big effort good enough to win this division of the Rebel Stakes.
Although Improbable has an unblemished record in three races and is likely more physically mature now than as a 2-year-old, he is unlikely to be as physically fit coming back off three months of rest as Galilean is having raced just one month ago. The patterns of improvement of both outstanding colts are similar – Galilean having earned a 93 figure winning his debut last September then improving to 97 and 111 before the layoff, compared to Improbable having earned a 98 figure in his September debut then 104 and 103. Comparing their efforts visually as well, the two colts appear to have all the tools to go on and compete favorably on the Road to the Derby.
Long Range Toddy is the last of three that I think have the bulk of the probability to win this division of the Rebel. Following his fourth place debut effort last summer, Long Range Toddy has been in contention in every one of his six starts, including when winning the Springboard Mile Stakes with a 98 figure last December and when missing by a neck in the Smarty Jones Stakes with a 102 figure in January. However, it was his troubled effort in the Southwest Stakes last month which has me believing with a clean trip he has potential to post the upset. In the Southwest, Long Range Toddy was advancing nicely up the rail from sixth on the turn and into the stretch when he got stuck behind a wall of horses. Jockey Richard Eramia (who is replaced by Jon Court for the Rebel) elected to stay on the rail rather than move laterally and possibly lose momentum. By the time Long Range Toddy had a path to run the leaders were well ahead. Still, Long Range Toddy finished well for third in that race and demonstrated a competitive spirit which must not be taken lightly in the Rebel.
Division 2 (Race 10)
I’m picking Omaha Beach to post the mild upset over likely heavy favorite Game Winner in this division of the Rebel Stakes. Omaha Beach has the benefit of two races in 2019, compared to zero for Game Winner, as well as an improving pattern of Equibase Speed Figures, the most recent a 109. Having begun his career on turf with three in-the-money efforts, Omaha Beach took six weeks off then began his 3-year-old campaign on dirt, first missing by a half-length to highly regarded Nolo Contesto before the nine-length romp last month. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind this colt is bred to be something special, as his dam (Charming) is the dam of 2014 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies winner Take Charge Brandi, who won three more stakes races in a row after that upset win, all around two turns. Mike Smith gets on for the first time. He is also scheduled to ride Extra Hope in the first division of the Rebel for Dick Mandella and there is potential for this Hall of Fame team to be in the limelight in both races with their talented charges.
Our Braintrust has never been worse than third in five races and continues to improve with each start. He earned a 99 figure when second in the Jerome Stakes on New Year’s Day then was privately purchased by Gary Barber and sent to trainer Mark Casse. In his first start for Casse and first start around two-turns, Our Braintrust improved to a career-best 103 figure when coming up inches short of winning the Withers Stakes. With blinkers going on for the Rebel, Our Braintrust could be that much more focused on the task at hand and is another with more than average potential to post the win and upset Game Winner in the process.
Game Winner is not a horse to ignore as a contender to win the Rebel, but certainly as the likely prohibitive favorite from a betting perspective is a poor wager to win. Undefeated in four starts, Game Winner improved by leaps and bounds off his 94 figure debut last August, winning the Del Mar Futurity with a 100 figure in September before a dominant win in the American Pharoah Stakes with a 111 figure in September. He then defeated 12 others easily in the Breeder’ Cup Juvenile but did regress to a 100 figure. With some steady workouts in California for trainer Bob Baffert, who won this race six of seven times between 2010 and 2016, Game Winner could be totally ready to run two-turns in top company and win this year’s Rebel.
Ellis Starr is the national racing analyst for Equibase. Visit the Equibase website for more on the race or to purchase handicapping products.