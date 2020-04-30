Arkansas Derby, virtual clash of titans pinch hit for Kentucky Derby

We won’t be singing “My Old Kentucky Home” on Saturday, but racing fans will hardly be bereft on only the second opening Saturday in May in 146 years without a Kentucky Derby.

In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The move of the Triple Crown’s first leg to Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic will mark the first time the Derby won’t run on the first Saturday in May since 1945. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

We won’t be singing “My Old Kentucky Home” with tears in our eyes on Saturday, but racing fans will hardly be bereft on only the second first Saturday in May in 146 years without a Kentucky Derby.

With the Run for the Roses now scheduled to be run on the first Saturday in September, savvy racing officials at Oaklawn Park seized the opportunity to switch the Arkansas Derby from its customary spot on the calendar to the vacated date with magical connotations for many horseplayers. The race drew so much interest that it will now be run in two divisions, which will be televised on Fox Sports 1 and livestreamed on the New York Racing Association’s YouTube channel.

But interesting though those races may be, those craving at least a whiff or roses might instead want to tune in Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. PT to watch a special built around Kentucky Derby traditions, capped by a virtual horse race pitting the 13 winners of the Triple Crown against one another.

It’s a clever concept, since all of those horses won the Kentucky Derby in addition to the Preakness and Belmont stakes.

But to give credit where credit is due, the ideawas actually hatched by organizers of the Grand National, a staple of steeplechase racing in England for more than 180 years. After the race was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers last month staged a virtual running featuring 40 horses modeled off their real-life counterparts. There was betting on the race, which was won by 18-1 shot Potter’s Corner, with profits going to the National Health Service’s charitable wing.

There won’t be betting on the “Triple Crown Showdown” between Sir Barton (1919), Gallant Fox (1930, Omaha (1935),War Admiral (1937), Whirlaway (1941), Count Fleet (1943),Assault (1946), Citation (1948), Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew (1977), Affirmed (1978), American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018).

But Churchill Downs is encouraging fans to visit www.KentuckyDerby.com to back a horse to win and make a charitable donation to COVID-19 emergency relief efforts, which it will match. And if you’re in a financial pinch because of the coronavirus shutdowns, you can also enter for free.

If you prefer to think along more traditional lines, Churchill Downs issued morning line odds for the clash of titans on Wednesday, with line maker Mike Battaglia installing Secretariat as the 7-2 morning line favorite.

If you’re intrigued enough to want to read more, check out the article I wrote on the race for AmericanGambler.com.

As you’d expect, the crowd ‘cappers are taking on both divisions of the $500,000 Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, a 1⅛th-mile test for 3-year-olds that will award 100 qualifying points good for entry into the Kentucky Derby to each winner and lesser points to the other three top finishers.

