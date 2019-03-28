Barry Meadows’ new handicapping book is an instant classic

After reaching an agreement to delay implementation of a ban on race-day medication, management at Santa Anita Park now plans to reopen for racing Friday, March 29, 2019, in Arcadia, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Saturday is a big day of racing, with the Dubai World Cup program, the Florida Derby and a stakes-packed card for the reopening weekend at Santa Anita, but I’m momentarily pulling back from the action to focus on something that can put more money in your pockets in the long run.

I thought the golden age of handicapping books had ended some time ago, but I’m delighted to report that I was wrong.

Barry Meadow’s new tome “The Skeptical Handicapper” is an instant classic, marrying a deep data dive with a thorough exploration of the mental makeup required to be a winning player.

Meadow, who will be familiar to many readers as the author of “Money Secrets at the Racetrack” and the man behind the defunct Meadow’s Racing Monthly handicapping newsletter, waited until he retired to work on the new book.

“I’ve got a library full of handicapping books, and I was rarely satisfied with what I read because people didn’t use statistics,” he told the Review-Journal this week. “Once I retired, I said, ‘I want to do it my way, with data.’”

Working with thoroughbred researcher Ken Massa, Meadow analyzed every race run in North America from 2014 through 2017 — more than 168,000 contests — looking for angles that continue to produce positive results — even in the age of algorithms and dramatic last-minute odds shifts.

He did find a few: For example, if you bet every one of the 3,033 2-year-olds who made their debut after recording a “bullet” — the fastest drill of the day at a particular distance — in their final workout during that period you’d have turned a decent 6 percent profit.

But the best part of the book, in my opinion, are the parts where Meadow walks the reader through the many questions that a handicapper needs to answer before deciding how to — or whether to — bet a particular race.

He said a big part of his motivation in writing the book was helping players up their games.

“If I want to be a baseball player at 45, I can practice and practice but I’m never going to make the majors,” he said. “But you can keep improving in horse racing. … Experience counts and knowledge counts and that you get doing it day after day.”

You can order “The Skeptical Handicapper” on Amazon, but you can put a few more pennies in Meadow’s pocket by ordering it directly from his publishing house, TRpublishing.com. The cost is $37.99 and he’ll autograph it and ship it to you free of charge.

If there’s such a thing as too much racing, Saturday could be it.

Fans who want to watch the Dubai World Cup races, where some of America’s best racehorses will take on the world, will have to crawl out of bed early, as the first race — the Dubai Kahayla Classic for Arabians — is due to go to post around 4:45 a.m. If you only care about the thoroughbreds, the first race is the Godolphin Mile at 5:15 a.m. and the main event — the $12 million Dubai World Cup — is set for 9:40 a.m.

Meantime, the racing world will be watching as Santa Anita reopens Friday after a three-week closure following a spate of fatal injuries to horses. And Saturday’s card is packed with five stakes races to make up for lost time.

The #RJhandicappers, however, have their eyes on Gulfstream Park, where the $1 million Florida Derby will, we hope, provide a few more clues about this year’s so far inscrutable crop of 3-year-olds. Just for good measure, we’re also tackling Race 11 on the card, a $25,000 allowance/optional claiming race for Florida-breds.

Check back later Thursday to see how the crowd ‘capping crew, and yours truly, see these races, both of which are included in the Rainbow Pick 6 payout, which has a mandatory payout on Saturday. Entering Thursday’s races it had a carry-over of more than $2 million attached.

Or better yet, there’s still time to get involved. Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks, via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing). Do it before 5 p.m. and your wisdom will be included in the consensus that appears in Friday’s newspaper.

We’re also starting a new free handicapping contest next week, so drop me an email or follow me on Twitter if you’d like to get involved.

