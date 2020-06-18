Belmont Stakes has heavy favorite, but may be bettable anyway

A unique handicapping factor in this year’s Belmont is the fact that four of the 10 horses will enter the race with layoffs ranging from a couple months to more than five.

Robin Smullen rides Tiz the Law during a workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., Thursday, June 18, 2020. Tiz the Law looks every bit like the best 3-year-old in the world and is the Triple Crown favorite, even with the races being run out of their normal order. It'll take something spectacular Saturday from a watered-down field to prevent him from becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes in over 130 years. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

On the surface, the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday doesn’t look like a great betting race, with Tiz the Law a heavy and deserving favorite. But there are some unique circumstances at play that could make it a better investment opportunity than first glance would suggest.

In a typical year — which this is anything but with the $1 million Belmont leading off the Triple Crown series — the race draws both battle-tested warriors who advanced through the top 3-year-old stakes and at least one of the two preceding Triple Crown races, as well as a few improving newcomers looking to break into the top echelon of the division. In either case, they almost certainly have had at least a few recent races to prepare for the marathon 1½-mile distance.

This year’s running, however, is being contested at the less demanding 1⅛-mile distance and will feature four horses that be racing off layoffs ranging from a couple months to more than five in the case of Max Player, winner of the Withers Stakes at Aqueduct in early February in his last start.

That group includes Tiz the Law, whose last race came on March 28 at Gulfstream Park, meaning he will not have run in 84 days or nearly three months when he steps into the Belmont Park starting gate.

That’s not an inordinately long layoff, and good trainers like Tagg can adjust for the time off through their training regimens. But neither is it how you would draw it up if you were pointing for this race, as training up to a run adds the possibility that one poor or misjudged workout could mess up an otherwise well-laid plan.

Will it even matter if Tiz the Law, the son of Constitution, is slightly less than 100 percent, given how easily he handled the competition in his first two races of the year?

The answer is probably not, as all signs appear to be pointing to another win that will cement his status as the division leader. But I think that the horses with some recent racing under their girths could hold the key to a decent payoff in the exotics. Read on to see my thoughts on betting the race and see what the #RJhorseracing handicappers are thinking.

