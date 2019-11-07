Breeders’ Cup tragedy leaves Santa Anita with dwindling options

Having already played its army-of-veterinarians and raceday-medication-limits cards, management may have to look at replacing its dirt track with a synthetic racing surface.

Track workers treat Mongolian Groom after the Breeders' Cup Classic horse race at Santa Anita Park, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Arcadia, Calif. The jockey eased him up near the eighth pole in the stretch. The on-call vet says he has "serious" injury to leg. Was taken to equine hospital on the grounds. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Breeders’ Cup is over, but it’s not really over.

The breakdown of Mongolian Groom during the stretch run of the $6 million Classic sucked the air out of the vast Santa Anita grandstand on Saturday. Fans slumped toward their cars or buses, as what had been two days of sensational — and safe — racing was instantly overwhelmed by yet another death – the 37th of the year – at the historic racetrack.

The 4-year-old son of Hightail’s sad demise also turned up the heat on Santa Anita management, occurring as it did right in front of the grandstand on one of horse racing’s biggest days.

Expect The Stronach Group, which runs both Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields in Northern California, to come under serious political pressure to “fix” the problem once and for all.

Having already played its army-of-veterinarians and raceday-medication-limits cards, management is quickly running out of easy options. There is already talk of tearing out the dirt track and replacing it with a synthetic racing surface, though there is no time to pull that off before the track’s scheduled reopening on Dec. 26.

In the meantime, Southern California racing shifts again Friday to Del Mar for what the beachside track is calling its Bing Crosby meeting, looking to add to what was a remarkably safe summer meet. Racing will be conducted four days a week, Thursday through Sunday, through Dec. 1.

Finally, a couple other Breeders’ Cup-related observations:

— The track at Santa Anita was even deeper during the two days of Breeders’ Cup racing than it has been since a major renovation this summer. But while a deep, tiring track often favors closers, that wasn’t the case this time. It appeared to me the track was so deep that most horses were unable to get hold of it to accelerate, making it hard for the late-runners to make up ground. That’s worth remembering when those horses return to the races with what look like very dull efforts.

— There was a time when California connections slew the completion when Breeders’ Cups were staged in the Golden State, but this year the locals took it on the chin. The Californians only managed two wins, compared to eight for the mid-Atlantic-New York circuit. Midwest-based horses took down three races, and the Euros accounted for one.

— Say goodbye to many Breeders’ Cup winners, who headed to the breeding shed as soon as they collected their trophies. Among them, Classic conquerer Vino Rosso and Sprint winner Mitole, both of whom have been retired to Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, Kentucky. Meantime, Blue Prize, who upset Midnight Bisou in the Distaff, and Belvoir Bay, who set a Santa Anita course record winning the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, both will go on the auction block at the Fasig-Tipton sale in Kentucky shortly and are likely to be retired as well by their new owners.

