Churchill Downs simulcast dispute leaves horse players in dark

Despite calls for more transparency in horse racing, an ongoing contract dispute between Churchill Downs and Nevada casinos is unfolding entirely behind closed doors.

You hear a lot about the need for more transparency in horse racing, but let me provide a current example of how the sport’s long track record of secrecy and disdain for horse players continues to rear its ugly head.

Complaints about the sport’s lack of transparency often revolve around secrecy surrounding stewards’ deliberations or nonpublic handling of positive drug tests by racing regulators.

But an ongoing contract dispute between Churchill Downs and Nevada casinos over simulcasting offers another example of how the industry’s default secrecy setting is detrimental to the sport.

On Oct. 27, bettors who visited their local Nevada racebook looking to get a bet or two down on opening day of the Churchill Downs’ fall meet learned that a contract dispute between Churchill Downs Inc. and the Nevada Parimutuel Association meant that the track was “blacked out” across the Silver State.

As the dispute dragged on, it became apparent that the signals from Fair Grounds and Turfway Park, both owned by Churchill Downs Inc., also were being withheld. If the deadlock is not broken, that presumably also will apply to the openings of the spring meets at Churchill Downs on April 28 and Arlington Park on May 1 – not to mention the Kentucky Derby card May 2.

In the months since I have repeatedly called and emailed Churchill Downs, the Parimutuel Association, the Kentucky HBPA, Nevada gaming regulators and anyone else I could think of who might know what the dispute is about. I might as well have locked myself in a closet and shouted myself hoarse.

The Nevada Parimutuel Association, which represents the state’s casinos in negotiations with racetracks for their simulcast signals, did not return calls seeking a comment. Likewise the Kentucky HBPA.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board, which has a mission statement that includes “maintaining public confidence in gaming,” declined to comment.

I repeatedly called and emailed Churchill Downs Inc. before I received this email on Wednesday from spokeswoman Tonya Abeln, which simply said, “We do not have a comment on the dispute, but hope that it can be resolved so horse racing fans of Nevada may once again wager on races taking place at the home of the Kentucky Derby.”

How nice.

Now I understand that there are strategic reasons why you wouldn’t want to air your business disputes in public. But is it too much to ask that interested parties at least treat horse players as if they had a stake in the game and provide the most basic details about the nature of the dispute?

I’ll leave it to you to come up with the answer.

