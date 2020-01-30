Congress steps into horse safety debate with drug-testing bill

The bill would establish uniform national standards for therapeutic medications and anti-doping testing and create an independent authority to enforce them.

Code of Honor, left, with jockey John Velazquez, leads the field to the finish line to win the Travers Stakes horse race at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. on Aug. 24, 2019. The Breeders’ Cup Classic pits West Coast star McKinzie against Code of Honor, the East’s top horse who finished second in the Kentucky Derby. (Skip Dickstein/The Albany Times Union via AP, File)

Horse racing fans and participants in the sport may soon find out if former President Ronald Reagan got it right when he said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.’”

In this case, the U.S. House of Representatives is the governmental body offering to help the racing industry get its house in order via the Horse Racing Integrity Act of 2019.

The bill, HR 1754, which had its first hearing on Tuesday before the consumer subcommittee of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, would establish uniform national standards for therapeutic medications and anti-doping testing and create an independent Horseracing Anti-Doping and Medication Control Authority to enforce them.

That would eliminate variations in medication rules among the states that conduct pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing and increase “out of competition” testing. It also would bar the administration of “any prohibited or otherwise permitted substance” within 24 hours of a race, including Lasix.

The bill enjoys considerable support in the racing industry, and more than half of House members have signed on as cosponsors.

But it also has its opponents. Among other things, they have questioned the cost of creating a new testing regimen from the ground up and whether the U.S. Anti Doping Agency, which the bill designates as the body that would oversee the testing, has sufficient experience with equine athletes to manage the program.

But the core issue for most, including groups representing veterinarians and racing commissioners, appears to be Lasix.

Dennis Drazin, CEO of Monmouth Park, went so far as to testify at the hearing that a ban on race-day administration of the diuretic would likely sound the death knell for the beautiful track on the Jersey Shore.

But Drazin and other opponents who testified also criticized the bill as being too narrowly focused on the drug issue and not including other steps that could improve safety for horses and jockeys alike, including more transparency into horses’ veterinary records and racing surface standards to ensure that tracks aren’t causing unnecessary injuries.

Jim Gagliano, chief operating officer of the Jockey Club and a supporter of the legislation, said advocates “would be open to considering amendments that would make it broader,” citing added transparency into veterinary records as an issue that could be melded into the bill. They key, he said, would be to maintain the momentum the legislation has slowly built.

“We don’t want to engage in a practice that would slow us down,” he said. “We have significant support from Congress and want to keep driving forward.”

We’ll see where this goes, but one thing is clear: The state entities and companies that conduct horse racing brought this on themselves by failing to unite to address the troubling issues confronting the sport, especially horse deaths.

