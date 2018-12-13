David Cohen returns to Las Vegas for Comeback Jockey of the Year Award

After battling through injury and grief, David Cohen, who grew up in Las Vegas and graduated from Bonanza High School, returned this week to collect the Comeback Jockey of the Year Award at the annual Jockeys’ Guild Assembly.

Golden Ticket with Jockey David Cohen, who finished in a dead heat with Alpha and Jockey Ramon Dominguez in the winners circle after winning the Travers Stakes horse race at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 25, 2012. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

It was a long and difficult journey, but David Cohen came home to Las Vegas this week to pick up some well-deserved hardware.

Cohen, 34, who lived in Las Vegas for more than a decade in his youth and graduated from Bonanza High School, returned early this week to collect the Comeback Jockey of the Year Award at the annual Jockeys’ Guild Assembly.

The award honored Cohen, who rides regularly on the tough New York circuit and in the Midwest, for an excellent 2018 in which he has won 109 races and almost $6.5 million through last Friday.

That followed a break of almost four years that started when he was kicked in his lower right leg by his mount in the paddock at Aqueduct on Feb. 1, 2014, fracturing his fibula and tibia. He briefly returned to the saddle late that year, but was quickly found to have a torn meniscus in his right knee that sent him to the sidelines again.

But the physical injuries were much quicker to heal than the scars left by the deaths of his father, longtime owner and breeder Morry Cohen, and sister Dana during his recuperation.

“For me the injury was the easiest to come back from,” Cohen told the Review-Journal on Thursday. “… My father was my best friend and my sister was probably my second closest. And any athlete, if you don’t have the right state of mind, it will be very easily visible.”

But Cohen, who learned his craft in Southern California after initially thinking he would go into training, worked through his grief, knowing it wouldn’t be fair to the owners and trainers and their teams to rush back before he was mentally prepared. And when he returned to riding late last year, that patience quickly began paying dividends.

Bill Castle, Cohen’s agent, said that is a testament to his rider’s mental toughness as well as his physical skills.

“You don’t see that, coming back after 3½, 4 years away, for any athlete,” he said.

Cohen said the award he collected this week, bestowed by a panel of his peers, means a lot to him.

“To be recognized in anything when it comes to horse racing, when there are so many other great people out there, especially from your peers, is an incredible honor,” he said.

