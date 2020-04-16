Del Mar, Saratoga meets in jeopardy as cornavirus holds sway

With all the cancellations, suspensions and closures, it should come as no surprise that both the Del Mar and Saratoga race meets hang in the balance.

FILE- In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, Code of Honor, left, with jockey John Velazquez, leads the field to the finish line to win the Travers Stakes horse race at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The Breeders’ Cup Classic pits West Coast star McKinzie against Code of Honor, the East’s top horse who finished second in the Kentucky Derby. (Skip Dickstein/The Albany Times Union via AP, File)

With all the cancellations, suspensions and closures, it should come as no surprise that both the Del Mar and Saratoga race meets are in jeopardy.

No one has said anything definitive yet about canceling or postponing the scheduled meets at the iconic venues, which have been conducting superlative summer racing for 240 years between them. But it’s no exaggeration to say that both are on thin ice as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hold sway.

Joe Harper, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club president and CEO, said in an interview this week with a San Diego news station KUSI that “everything’s up in the air” as far as the Del Mar meet scheduled to begin on July 18 and run through Sept. 7.

The interview came after local officials announced the cancellation of the San Diego County Fair, which was to have run from June 5-July 5 at the fairgrounds that also houses the racetrack.

Harper did hold out a ray of hope that Del Mar could run races without fans in the stands, as tracks like Gulfstream Park and Oaklawn Park have successfully been doing for more than a month now.

As for Saratoga, the bad omen was a delay announced last week in the anticipated April 15 opening of the Oklahoma training facility. The statement stressed that the delay did not mean the start of the Saratoga meet scheduled for July 16-Sept. 7 would be delayed.

That remained the state of play on Thursday, even as the New York Racing Association was announcing that the start of the scheduled Belmont Park spring-summer meet would be delayed for an unknown period and that the date of the Belmont Stakes would likely be shifted from June 6 to later in the year.

As for Saratoga, all NYRA spokesman Patrick McKenna would say Thursday is that the meeting remains on the schedule.

“While we are monitoring the current conditions and consulting with the New York State Department of Health, we are planning for Saratoga to open as scheduled and run in its entirety across the 40-day meet,” he said. “We are working in earnest each and every day to prepare for the 2020 Saratoga season.”

The loss of either of these summer gems would be big blow to the states and horseplayers everywhere. Here’s hoping they can find a way to navigate these difficult times and put on the fantastic racing they are renowned for.

