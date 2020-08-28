Field taking shape for long-delayed Kentucky Derby

The buzz is building among racing fans over Tiz the Law, the expected heavy favorite in the 146th running of the race on Sept. 5 and a potential superstar.

In a photo provided by the NYRA, Tiz the Law crosses the finish line to win the Travers Stakes horse race at Saratoga, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (Stacey Heatherington/NYRA via AP)

In a photo provided by the NYRA, jockey Manny Franco reacts after crossing the finish line with Tiz the Law to win the Travers Stakes horse race at Saratoga, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (Chris Rahayel/NYRA via AP)

Jockey Manny Franco reacts after winning the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race with Tiz the Law, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The roses are long since wilted as the Kentucky Derby draws near, but like fall foilage, the race is proving to be a resilient draw despite its temporary new spot on the calendar.

The buzz is building among racing fans over Tiz the Law, the expected heavy favorite in the 146th running of the race on Sept. 5 and a potential superstar. But even casual fans are starting to take heed of some of the fascinating equine and human interest stories that always seem to pop up in connection with America’s most famous horse race.

This year we have Tiz the Law’s taciturn trainer, Barclay Tagg, who could have been sent over by central casting, and the horse’s gregarious good-buddy owners, known collectively as Sackatoga Stable. The team is trying to win the Derby for a second time, having done so with Funny Cide in 2003.

Then there’s Thomas Drury, a part-time trainer who suddenly has solid Derby contender Art Collector in his barn; a one-eyed horse (Finnick the Fierce); and King Guillermo, one of the first three horses purchased by former Major League Baseball slugger Victor Martinez.

We’ll get down to serious handicapping next week, but in the meantime, here’s a few other developments to whet your appetite:

— As expected, the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday approved a rule change that will allow race and sportsbooks to accept bets on the Kentucky Derby despite the absence of a contract with Churchill Downs. The commission made the measure allowing betting on “nationally televised” races temporary, extending it through Nov. 19, by which time it hopes to be able to craft a permanent solution. Bottom line: As long as the chair of the state Gaming Control Board grants permission, Nevadans and visitors will be able to bet on the Derby, though payouts on exotic wagers probably will be limited.

— The Review-Journal’s annual summary of Derby contenders’ speed figures is back. Longtime readers know of my reservations about relying too heavily on speed figures, but the populi have voxed and they are in favor of this feature.

— No fans will be allowed to attend the race after all. After initially announcing plans to allow about 23,000 fans in, Churchill Downs officials reversed course and said the grandstands will be empty.

— There could be fewer than 20 horses entered. Churchill Downs on Thursday listed 18 likely starters, but moved two previously listed horses — Dr Post and Rushie — into the “possible” category. Two other horses who were not previously under consideration for the race — Money Moves and First Line — also were listed as possible.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing handicappers are taking their final opportunity of the summer to double dip at Saratoga and Del Mar by tackling Saturday’s $300,000 Forego Stakes at Saratoga and the ninth race at Del Mar.

In the Forego, a 7-furlong “Win and You’re In” race for the Breeders’ Cup Sprint for 4-year-olds and up, the handicapping crew is solidly behind Whitmore, the 7-2 morning line choice in a wide-open betting affair. They see Funny Guy (9-2) and Complexity (4-1) rounding out the top three.

Though he’s now 7, Whitmore is still tough and a logical favorite, but I’ll try to beat him with “now” horse Fortin Hill (6-1) for trainer Chad Brown. This up-and-coming son of Mucho Macho Man looks like the controlling speed in here and will take some catching. I’ll use Whitmore and Firenze Fire (8-1) to place in the show.

In the ninth at Del Mar, an allowance/optional claiming race for 3-year-olds and up at 1 1/16th miles on the turf, the crowd ’cappers are edging out on a limb and backing One Bad Boy, the 4-1 third choice on the morning line. They have Border Town (7-2) to place and Brandothebartender (5-1) to show.

I’m going with Fly to Mars (3-1) if he can draw into the race off the also-eligible list. I’ll round out my top three with Border Town and One Bad Boy.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Fridays. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.