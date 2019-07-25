Horse wins race after rescued from sinkhole two weeks earlier

A 4-year-old thoroughbred named Mr Changue who was swallowed by a sinkhole early this month returned from his ordeal this week to win a race at Fort Erie racetrack.

4-year-old thoroughbred named Mr. Changue in a 6-foot deep pit of muddy water after a water main break caused the horse to fall into a sinkhole. (Screenshot/CHCH Evening News)

After watching countless thousands of races (could it be millions?) and spending way too much time at racetracks over the years, I occasionally fight the temptation to say I’ve seen it all. But before we actually utter those words, something happens that leaves me gobsmacked.

This week’s entry into the “Well I never” books is a 4-year-old thoroughbred named Mr. Changue (pronounced chen-GOO, according to those who should know) who was peacefully grazing on the grounds of the Fort Erie racetrack in Ontario about two weeks ago when he was swallowed by the earth.

It seems a nearby water main break had hollowed out the ground where Mr. Changue was quietly munching, causing a sinkhole to open up beneath his hooves and plunging him into a 6-foot deep pit of muddy water. His handlers tried to get him to jump out, but with each attempt poor Mr. Changue dug himself deeper in the goo.

Rescuers rushed to aid the panicked horse, who was thrashing around like he was a washing machine agitator. Eventually, a backhoe was procured and an exit path was dug that allowed them to pull the weary steed out of the void and take him back to his barn. He suffered some cuts and scrapes in the incident, but was fortunate to avoid serious injury.

He’s not the first horse to be rescued from a sinkhole. In fact, if you search online you’ll find many similar incidents. But hold on, there’s a twist coming.

Flash forward to Tuesday, when Mr. Changue, apparently feeling invincible, stepped onto the Fort Erie track and proceeded to show his rear end to six rivals in a $6,250 claiming race. In winning for the seventh time in 43 starts, the Florida-bred earned nearly $10,000 Canadian for his owner, Sam Passero.

A tip of the hat to former Review-Journal turfwriter and handicapper Jay Richards for pointing me to this feel-good story. I haven’t been able to write about too many happy endings of late, so it’s much appreciated.

