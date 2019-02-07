Horseplayer pursues record $6.8M payday in Las Vegas

Ken Kingsbury, left, a New York competitor in the 2018 National Horseplayer Championship, with his nephew Doug Schoen, celebrate a winning bet at the Treasure Island casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

David Gutfreund. (NTRA/Horsephotos)

Alan Hasher, center, a competitor in the National Horseplayer Championship, watches a horse race at the Treasure Island casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

David Gutfreund can borrow a quote from Jay Trotter on Sunday at the end of the National Handicapping Championship in Las Vegas if he collects what would likely be a record payday in the long history of horse racing.

Trotter’s quote, for those of you who have never seen the great horse racing movie “Let It Ride”: “I am having a VERY good day!”

As winner of the 2019 NHC Tour, Gutfreund, 57, stands to collect a record $6 million in bonuses in addition to the first-place prize of $800,000 if he can outlast roughly 670 of the best handicappers in the land.

“The opportunity that I have is unprecedented in horse racing tournaments,” Gutfreund (pronounced “goot-FROIND”), told the Review-Journal this week. “It’s insane! It would be life changing, that’s for sure. It would be historic.”

Gutfreund, known in handicapping circles as “The Maven,” is well prepared for the marathon. He’s finished in the top 10 twice at previous NHCs and comes into this year’s tournament at Treasure Island off an amazing run that saw him capture five individual NHC Tour contests in the second half of the year.

He also brings his experience as a professional poker player to the party at Treasure Island. Since 2007, Gutfreund has won $865,255 in live tournament play, according to the Herndon Mob database.

How does that translate to handicapping’s main event?

“In poker, position is very important,” he explained. “Why? Because you get to act after all the other players. In a horse racing tournament, so many people have already made their decisions on what they’re going to bet. But the later you can make your decision the better the decision you’re likely to make.”

In addition to staying flexible and focusing on the sort of races “that are going to produce the kind of horses that I’m going to be wanting to play in the tournament,” Gutfreund said he prepares for the NHC and other handicapping tournaments in much the same way that a marathon runner would.

“You make sure you’re well nourished, well rested and, hopefully, that you’re in a good state from the neck up,” he said.

I’ll have more coverage of the NHC on Monday and in next week’s column. In the meantime, I’d recommend stopping by Treasure Island this weekend to take in a bit of the action. The contest takes place in the Treasure Island ballroom on the second floor.

