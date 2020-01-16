Inscrutable Kentucky Derby picture may begin to clear

The haze may begin to dissipate on Saturday as a full field faces the starter in the $200,000 LeComte Stakes (Grade 3) at the Fair Grounds.

In this image provided by Benoit Photo, Eight Rings, with John Velazquez aboard, wins the Grade I, $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes horse race Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)

The early outlook for the Kentucky Derby is cloudy, very cloudy.

I’m not talking about the weather, which expected to be “fair, quite cool, with a dry track” in the Louisville area on the first Saturday in May, according to Sandi Duncan, managing editor at the Farmer’s Almanac.

I’m speaking of the lack of any solid favorite as we set off down the 2020 Road to the Triple Crown.

Usually the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner automatically assumes the mantle of early Derby favorite, But 45-1 long shot Storm the Court’s head victory on a deep Santa Anita track that many horses struggled over left many handicappers unpersuaded that he’s the real deal.

The 8-5 favorite in that race, Iroqouis Stakes winner Dennis’ Moment, stumbled at the break and never got involved. Meanwhile, Eight Rings, the Bob Baffert-trained winner of the American Pharoah Stakes and second choice at 5-2, pressed the pace before tiring badly.

Maxfield, who likely would have been among the choices in that race, was scratched before the race with what was described as an issue with his right front leg and subsequently underwent surgery to remove a chip from an ankle. The son of Street Sense is back at the track and could still make the Derby field if all goes well over the next few months.

Champagne Stakes winner Tiz the Law led the betting in the first Kentucky Derby futures betting pool in December, closing at 12-1 and trailing only the ever popular “all other 3-year-olds” at even money. But his star lost some luster with a third-place finish next out in the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes

Since then numerous horses have staked their claim for the top spot, including Kentucky Jockey Club winner Silver Prospector, Jerome Stakes conqueror Independence Hall and Authenticate, another 3-year-old from the bottomless Baffert barn, who triumphed in the Sham Stakes at Santa Anita on Jan. 4. But none has yet been able to demonstrate a clear edge over the competition.

The haze may begin to dissipate on Saturday as a full field faces the starter in the $200,000 LeComte Stakes at the Fair Grounds — a race that Nevadans will not be able to wager on as the simulcast dispute with track owner Churchill Downs Inc. drags on. On the other hand, the race could get even more inscrutable.

Scabbard, the 7-2 morning line favorite, may provide a useful measuring stick, as the runner-up in both the Saratoga Special and Iroquois Stakes finished a well-beaten fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. If he comes back to run well in the 1 1/16th-mile LeComte, the results of the Juvenile will look even more fluky.

Despite the local blackout, the LeComte was irresistible to the #RJhorseracing handicappers, who will also attempt to decipher the $150,000 Toboggan Stakes (Grade 3), a 7-furlong test for older horses at Aqueduct.

