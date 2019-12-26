Mudders rejoice! ‘Off’ track racing at Santa Anita not gone for good

Despite the decision to postpone the traditional opening day from Thursday to Saturday over a rainy forecast, the track will still race when the weather isn’t fair.

Horses are led to paddocks past the Seabiscuit statue during workouts at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., Thursday, March 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers)

A truck waters the track at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 3019. A tragic, wild and unusual year in horse racing culminates with the Breeders' Cup world championships this weekend at Santa Anita, where the fatalities have prompted investigations, outrage from the public, and animal rights activists demanding the end of racing in California. (AP Photo/Beth Harris)

Are the days of “His father was a mudder … his mother was a mudder” done in Southern California?

For those unfamiliar with the “Seinfeld” episode where Kramer visits a New York City OTB parlor to bet on a mudlark, I highly recommend a visit to YouTube to catch up on that classic piece of horse player humor.

But apart from that, perhaps you wondered as I did whether the decision to postpone the traditional opening day at Santa Anita on Dec. 26 to Saturday when rain showed up in the forecast meant the track will no longer conduct racing any time precipitation appears likely.

Happily, for those who relish trying to figure out whether a horse will handle a track that is rated “sloppy,” “muddy,” “heavy” or “good,” the answer is no.

Mike Willman, director of publicity at the Great Race Place, explained Thursday that the call to cancel the Boxing Day card was based on the specific forecast, not a blanket policy to avoid racing on “off” tracks. And in this case, the call was the right one, he said.

“It really rained heavily overnight, the snow fell way down the mountain and it’s 46 degrees here,” he said. “We would have been off the grass and our gate would have suffered.”

Instead, the track will present its strong opening day 11-race card, featuring three Grade 1 stakes, two Grade 2s and a Grade 3, on a day forecast to be sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Officials at the Arcadia track are understandably gun shy about equine safety after last year’s god-awful winter-spring meet, which saw 30 horses die from injuries suffered while racing or training.

But unless a forecast calls for really bad weather, the show will go on, Willman said.

“We want to be as safe as we can. We want to be as proactive as we can,” he said. “But it’s not a clear cut black-and-white thing. Common sense is what’s required.”

As for Saturday’s card, if you’re planning a trip to the track or intend to watch and wager at your favorite racebook, get there early. First post time is 11 a.m., with admission gates opening at 9 a.m.

The #RJhorseracing handicappers would not speak to me for months if I didn’t let them dip into Santa Anita’s Saturday card, which will be highlighted by what is expected to be the penultimate start of Omaha Beach’s abbreviated career in the $300,000 Malibu Stakes. But since that race only drew five competitors, we’re focused on more challenging fare: the $300,000 American Oaks, a 1 1/4-mile turf race for 3-year-old fillies, and the $200,000 Mathis Brothers Mile, a one-mile turf race for 3-year-olds.

