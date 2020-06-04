Nevada horseplayers jump back into river of racing

Many Las Vegas Valley casinos are reopening their racebooks, and app-based horse wagering — cut off during the 78-day closure — should be running again by the weekend.

Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., entering its fourth week of operations, will feature seven stakes races on Saturday’s 11-race card, topped by the $400,000 Santa Anita Derby and the $300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup. Photo taken Saturday, March 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

It’s been a long couple of months for Nevada horseplayers, but relief is at hand.

Many Las Vegas Valley casinos are reopening their sports and racebooks at this moment, and I’m told that app-based horse wagering — cut off during the 78-day closure — should be up and running again by this weekend.

My colleague Todd Dewey has compiled a handy list detailing sportsbook reopenings that can help you find some equine action.

At the same time, you can almost hear the final pieces of the revamped 2020 racing calendar snapping into place.

With the welcome return to action of Belmont Park this week, all major U.S. horse racing circuits are up and running, albeit without fans present. Woodbine in Canada is another welcome addition to the mix.

Santa Anita Park, entering its fourth week of operations, will feature seven stakes races on Saturday’s 11-race card, topped by the $400,000 Santa Anita Derby and the $300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup.

Yes, it’s strange to imagine the horses and jockeys dashing past those empty grandstands, but it turns out horse racing has adapted fairly well and quickly to the coronavirus paradigm.

There’s less racing, but it’s better racing. And the fans are taking notice. Numerous tracks that have operated through the pandemic such as Oaklawn Park have reported huge gains in handle. That positive trend has continued through the early weeks of the reopening of tracks such as Santa Anita and Churchill Downs.

Meanwhile, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club officials brought joy to many hearts last week when they announced plans to conduct a race meeting from July 10 through Sept. 7, Labor Day, running three days a week — Friday through Sunday — rather than the usual five. The proposal must be approved by the California Horse Racing Board at its June 11 meeting.

Saratoga should be one of the next pieces to fall into place. New York Racing Association officials haven’t said when the historic upstate track will resume racing, but it is expected shortly after the current 25-day Belmont meet, which began Wednesday and ends July 12.

The absence of fans will be a big blow to the Saratoga Springs economy, as I’m sure will be the case in Louisville if Churchill Downs is forced to run a fanless Kentucky Derby. That’s something we in Las Vegas know a thing or two about as well.

#RJhorseracing featured races

While the #RJhorseracing handicapping crew definitely will be watching the stakes races at Santa Anita, it will be trying to build its bankrolls in the fuller fields offered by the $100,000 Westchester Stakes and the $250,000 Carter Handicap at Belmont Park.

The former, a Grade 3 for 4-year-olds and up at 1 1/16th mile, drew an excellent field, led by comebacking Code of Honor, winner of last summer’s Travers Stakes (Grade 1).

The latter, a Grade 1 sprint at 7 furlongs for 3-year-olds and up, attracted an interesting mix of established stars, notably Grade 1 winners Mind Control and Vekoma, and some up and comers in Performer and Network Effect.

Check back later Thursday to see how the crowd ’cappers and yours truly size up these races.

Or better yet, there’s still time to get involved. Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks, via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing)

Do it before 5 p.m. and your wisdom will be included in the consensus that appears in Friday’s newspaper.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Fridays. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.