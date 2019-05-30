Newly opened Arizona Downs worth the drive from Las Vegas

The new horse racing track in Prescott Valley, Arizona, which has a small-town feel but an A-list team calling the shots, runs its inaugural meet through Labor Day.

Carl Williams rides Sashaying Sis in the winner's enclosure at Arizona Downs in Prescott Valley, AZ, May 25, 2019. (Mike Brunker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Horses race down the track at Arizona Downs in Prescott Valley, AZ, May 25, 2019. (Mike Brunker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Horses race down the track at Arizona Downs in Prescott Valley, AZ, May 25, 2019. (Mike Brunker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

What kind of fool drives eight hours in a day to see horses run in circles? You are now reading the words of such a man.

I couldn’t attend opening day on Friday at Arizona Downs, but I sure wasn’t going to miss Day 2 of the action. I hit the road early Saturday and shot down U.S. 93, east on Interstate 40, then south on Arizona state Route 89 to arrive at the Prescott Valley track shortly before noon.

There’s a great story behind the resurrection of the former Yavapai Downs, which closed in 2010. The Auther brothers, Tom, Dave and Mike, veteran Arizona real estate guys, and partner Joe Jackson picked up the property out of bankruptcy for $3.2 million in January 2018. Even though they knew next to nothing about horse racing, they decided to revive it as a racing facility. Since then they have poured $7 million into the track to get it in top shape for the grand opening.

The smartest thing they did, Tom Auther says, was consult with racetrack executive Corey Johnson, an Arizona State alum and then-president and part-owner of Kentucky Downs. He, in turn, recommended they bring in veteran racetrack manager Ann McGovern to run the show.

That has paid multiple dividends, as McGovern used her connections to recruit Dennis Moore, then on hiatus as Santa Anita racetrack superintendent, to redo the racing surface, and land highly regarded former Santa Anita Park announcer Michael Wrona.

The track will offer thoroughbred and quarter horse racing through Labor Day weekend, running only on weekends except around holidays. If you decide to invest a couple tanks of gas in the excursion you’ll be rewarded with some highly affordable entertainment: General admission is just $2 and concession prices were also quite reasonable.

None of the approximately 800 horses on the grounds will make you forget Secretariat, but the track will fill an important gap for Arizona horsemen, who for years have had no option but to ship out of state once Turf Paradise in Phoenix concluded live racing in early May.

Trainer Ed Kereluk, 60, who has 18 horses at the track, said he has recently shipped horses either to Northern California or New Mexico in recent summers and cutting his costs significantly by shipping just 88 miles up the road.

“There’s a lot of people who couldn’t go out of state and this is their livelihood,” he said. “The track opening here means a lot to a lot of people, and everyone in town seems really happy the horses are back.”

That was reflected in the opening weekend crowds, which ranged from 2,500 on Friday and Sunday to 2,800 on Saturday, according to management. Handle topped $200,000 on Sunday, with more than $50,000 of that wagered on track.

Belmont Stakes update

The field for the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes on June 8 won’t be finalized until Tuesday, but as of now a nine-horse field seems to be shaping up for the third leg of the Triple Crown.

These horses (and their trainers) were listed as probable as of Thursday:

Everfast (Dale Romans), Intrepid Heart (Todd Pletcher), Joevia (Greg Sacco), Master Fencer (Koichi Tsunoda), Sir Winston (Mark Casse), Spinoff (Todd Pletcher), Tacitus (Bill Mott), Tax (Danny Gargan), War of Will (Mark Casse).

#RJhorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing handicappers are turning to Pennsylvania to keep their skills sharp while they await next week’s showdown at Belmont Park, tackling Saturday’s $200,000 Penn Oaks, a mile turf test for 3-year-old fillies, and the $500,000 Penn Mile, a Grade 2 contest for 3-year-old males also on the lawn.

Check back later Thursday to see how the crowd ‘cappers, and yours truly, see these races at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course unfolding.

Or better yet, there’s still time to get involved. Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks, via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing)

Do it before 5 p.m. and your wisdom will be included in the consensus that appears in Friday’s newspaper.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.