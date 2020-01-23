Omaha Beach, Spun to Run both scratched from Pegasus World Cup

In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, Omaha Beach and jockey Mike Smith win the Grade I, $300,000 Runhappy Malibu Stakes horses race Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)

Stakes coordinator Eric Friedman, left, draws a number as assistant racing secretary Michael Costanzo, second from left, pulls out a horse's name during the draw for the Pegasus World Cup Horse Race, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. At right are racing analysts Acacia Courtney and Jason Blewitt, second from right, The race will run Saturday, Jan. 25. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Stakes coordinator Eric Friedman draws a number from a bottle during the draw for the Pegasus World Cup Horse Race, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. The race will run Saturday, Jan. 25 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Race horse Next Shares co-owner Michael A. Iavarone and his wife Jules watch the draw for the Pegasus World Cup Horse Race, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. The race will run Saturday, Jan. 25 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park lost much of its luster Thursday, when 7-5 morning line favorite Omaha Beach and Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner Spun to Run were both scratched.

Omaha Beach was withdrawn after X-rays showed a small fracture in his right hind leg, trainer Richard Mandella told reporters at the Hallandale Beach, Florida, track. The Pegasus was to have been the 4-year-old son of War Front’s final start before being retired to stand at stud at Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, but instead his career as a stallion effectively begins immediately.

Earlier in the day, trainer Juan Carlos Guerrero announced that Spun the Run, who was the 7-2 second choice, was out after developing a bad case of the hives.

The departure of Omaha Beach is especially disappointing, given the brilliance he has shown when he was able to make it to the races.

Among his five victories in 10 starts were the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes and Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, both at Oaklawn Park, and the Grade 1 Santa Anita Sprint Championship and the Grade 1 Malibu Stakes at Santa Anita.

It takes a special horse to win Grade 1 races at both 6 furlongs and 1⅛th mile, and he could have added an even rarer feat in last year’s Kentucky Derby. Alas, it wasn’t to be as the 4-1 early favorite had to be scratched in the days leading up to that race after suffering an entrapped epiglottis, a throat problem that makes it difficult for a horse to breathe.

If there’s a silver lining to the scratches it’s that the 1⅛th mile Pegasus World Cup is suddenly a wide-open betting affair with the top two choices out. I expect Bob Baffert-trained Mucho Gusto will inherit the favorite’s role, though he won’t be anywhere near as short a price as Omaha Beach would have been.

There’s another new twist that will add to the handicapping challenge: For the first time, administration of race day medication is prohibited in both the main event and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitation immediately preceding it, meaning most of the starters will be making the first start of their careers without the anti-bleeding medication Lasix.

That could lead to horses suddenly being pulled up during the race if they begin to bleed into their airways and experience difficulty breathing.

But despite the uncertainty and the loss of the marquee names Saturday’s Gulfstream Park card is still worth betting, as it features nine stakes capped by the Pegasus races.

#RJhorseracing featured races

Disappointed as they are, the #RJhorseracing handicapping crew is soldiering on and tackling both Pegasus races, the World Cup and the 1 3/16th-mile Turf.

Check back later Thursday to see how the crowd ‘cappers and yours truly size up these challenging handicapping puzzles.

Or better yet, there’s still time to get involved. Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks, via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing)

Do it before 5 p.m. and your wisdom will be included in the consensus that appears in Friday’s newspaper.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Fridays. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.