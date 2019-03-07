Pain, puzzlement swirl around Santa Anita amid horse deaths

A general view of Santa Anita Park is shown Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Arcadia, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

There’s a quote ratting around in my head that I could have sworn was from the legendary trainer Charlie Wittingham but apparently is not. It goes something like this: “This sport is not for guys in short pants.”

The continued carnage at Santa Anita Park this week reminded me of that quote (I hope someone with a better memory than mine knows who actually uttered it), which refers to the dichotomy inherent in the sport I love above all others.

Horse racing can provide moments of awe and rapture, but it also serves up tragedy that’s hard to take. And lately, the latter has had its thumb on the scale.

Twenty-one horses have died since Dec. 26 while racing or training at the Great Race Place.

It has been an agonizing time for fans, trainers and owners. Hall of Fame trainer trainer Ron McAnally was the latest to lose a horse when the 4-year-old filly Lets Light the Way had to be euthanized after shattering a sesamoid bone in her leg during a timed workout on Tuesday.

“I loved that filly,” the 86-year-old conditioner told the Blood Horse. “… I wanted to cry when we had to put her down.”

Track management called in the cavalry this week— in the person of longtime track superintendent Dennis Moore — in an effort to stop the deaths. In addition to conducting more extensive testing of the racing surface, track management says it “is conducting a comprehensive evaluation of all existing safety measures and current protocols.”

Management also canceled one of the Arcadia, California, oval’s most important weekends of racing, which was to have featured four graded stakes on Saturday, including the San Felipe Stakes, a key prep for the Santa Anita Derby, and the historic Santa Anita Handicap, and one on Sunday.

The cancellation of the San Felipe had California-based trainers with Kentucky Derby aspirations scrambling. Santa Anita has not yet said whether it will reschedule the race and, if so, when.

Trainer Richard Mandella, who had planned to enter recent maiden winner Omaha Beach in the San Felipe, told the Daily Racing Form this week he wasn’t yet sure where he’d end up running his charge.

“I’m as confused as the little boy who lost his bubble gum in the chicken coop,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine this in my wildest dreams.”

One possibility is that numerous horses that had been expected to run in the San Felipe will ship to Oaklawn Park for next weekend’s Rebel Stakes. Track officials reportedly are considering running two divisions of that race if there is sufficient interest.

