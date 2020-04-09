Racetracks show it’s possible to race safely amid pandemic

But local public health officials in California have shut down Santa Anita Park and Golden Gate Fields despite the fact that neither track reported any COVID-19 cases.

In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, Nick Alexander's Lieutenant Dan and jockey Drayden Van Dyke, right, overpower Stealthediamonds and jockey Agapito Delgadillo, left, to win the $100,000 Sensational Star Stakes, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Santa Anita Park, in Arcadia, Calif.(Benoit Photo via AP)

The handful of racetracks still running are showing day by day that horse racing can be conducted in the midst of a pandemic, but each is almost certainly one COVID-19 case away from being closed.

On what normally would be a busy weekend, with a dozen or more tracks running and excitement building for the Kentucky Derby, only Gulfstream Park, Oaklawn Park, Remington Park and Tampa Bay Downs will offer thoroughbred racing.

The horses will be performing for an audience of none, with the public prohibited from attending but encouraged to bet from afar.

Contrast that with what has happened in California, where local public health officials shut down Santa Anita Park and Golden Gate Fields, despite the fact that neither had reported a COVID-19 case.

Somehow Los Alamitos has evaded the “shut it down” movement and will present its usual quarter horse twilight cards this weekend, barring further intervention.

The rush to judgment in California was unfortunate, as it cost a lot of people their jobs and cut off a small but desirable revenue stream at a time when the state’s coffers are being rapidly depleted by the coronavirus crisis.

It also doesn’t appear that health officials have been even-handed in enforcing restrictions on public gatherings imposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Ray Paulick of the Paulick Report posted photos Tuesday on Twitter showing a crowd of people queued up at the Los Angeles County Arboretum, just a stone’s throw from shuttered Santa Anita, clearly violating social distancing directives.

Mixed signals from @lapublichealth, which forces closure of @santaanitapark races in Arcadia despite strict COVID-19 sanitary protocols and extremely limited access, yet across the street LA County Arboretum is welcoming large sold-out public crowds. pic.twitter.com/2oxv2JPCHI — Ray Paulick (@raypaulick) April 8, 2020

I’m not knocking authorities from wanting to be cautious when it comes to enabling the virus to spread, but in this case, it sure looks as if they went off half-cocked.

New #RJhorseracing handicapping contest

As long as tracks are running, the #RJhandicappers will be at their work stations trying to solve the races. This week, as we launch another three-month contest, the quarry is two Oaklawn stakes races that drew deep fields: the $150,000 Oaklawn Mile and the $200,000 Oaklawn, a 1⅛-mile stakes race for 3-year-olds, a race inserted into the schedule to provide a bridge to the rescheduled Arkansas Derby, which now will be run May 2 as a result of the postponement of the Kentucky Derby.

Check back later Thursday to see who the crowd ’cappers and yours truly favor in these challenging contests.

Better yet, there’s still time to get involved in this week’s challenge and the handicapping contest, which will run through June 27.

Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks, via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing).

Do it before 5 p.m. and your wisdom will be included in the consensus that appears in Friday’s column. You’ll also be offered an entry into the free #RJhorseracing Spring Donnybrook and be eligible to win a semi-fabulous prize that I’ll be revealing on Sunday to all who sign up.

