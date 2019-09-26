Santa Anita in a precarious position as fall meeting opens

“The Great Race Place” will be under the microscope during the 23 days of racing following the deaths of 30 horses during its winter-spring meeting.

Shows the empty home stretch at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. on March 7, 2019. A filly broke both front legs at the end of a workout on the main dirt track at Santa Anita and has been euthanized, becoming the 22nd horse to suffer catastrophic injuries since Dec. 26. Trainer and owner David Bernstein says the 3-year-old filly named Princess Lili B broke down just past the finish line on Thursday morning, March 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

The home stretch and stands are empty at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., Thursday, March 7, 2019. Extensive testing of the dirt track is under way at eerily quiet Santa Anita, where the deaths of 21 thoroughbreds in two months has forced the indefinite cancellation of horse racing and thrown the workaday world of trainers, jockeys and horses into disarray. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

To say that the fall race meeting that begins Friday at Santa Anita Park is pivotal to the future of “The Great Race Place” is likely an understatement.

The track will be under the microscope during the 23 days of racing that will culminate with the Breeders’ Cup races on Nov. 2-3 following the deaths of 30 horses during its winter-spring meeting. The focus on Santa Anita was only intensified by a nearly fatality-free Del Mar meet this summer.

Management with The Stronach Group, which owns the racetrack, has taken several steps to improve safety, including resurfacing the track, checking the grading and adding a new drainage system.

It also has a team of seven veterinarians who will physically inspect each horse before it trains or races and will continue to maintain race-day medication limitations it imposed in the spring as the equine death toll began to mount.

But pressure also has been mounting on the both The Stronach Group and the California Horse Racing Board, which also has drawn criticism over the wave of deaths, to do still more to protect the sport’s equine athletes. Expect animal rights protesters to again line up outside the gate daily during the meet to wave signs about racing cruelty and drugging.

The industry has begun fighting back. Counterprotesting racetrack workers can now be seen outside the track as well, making the dual points that racing provides many thousands of jobs in the state and that the horses are well cared for. And an #Iamhorseracing social media campaign has been mounted to promote numerous racing insiders telling heart-warming stories about their love of horses and touting the quality of care they receive.

Even so, there were indications this week that the storied sport may be losing the PR war in a state where animal rights activists’ political influence is growing.

In an interview with the New York Times, California Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted the CHRB and the racing industry at large for not doing enough to prevent catastrophic breakdowns.

“I’ll tell you, talk about a sport whose time is up unless they reform, that’s horse racing,” he said. “Incredible abuses to these precious animals and the willingness to just to spit these animals out and literally take their lives is a disgrace.

“… The more you realize what’s really going on, the more intolerant you become of certain behaviors. If you don’t reform yourself, you’re going to get run over and others are going to reform for you in ways that you don’t like.”

