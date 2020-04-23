Santa Anita seeks permission to reopen races without fans

It should be a no-brainer, but we’ll likely find out in the coming days whether public health officials in California are willing to let Santa Anita Park reopen for racing sans spectators.

In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, Nick Alexander's Lieutenant Dan and jockey Drayden Van Dyke, right, overpower Stealthediamonds and jockey Agapito Delgadillo, left, to win the $100,000 Sensational Star Stakes, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Santa Anita Park, in Arcadia, Calif.(Benoit Photo via AP)

The track has not run any races since the Los Angeles County Health Department ordered it to stop offering spectator-free contests on March 27.

Since then — and even before — more than 750 grooms, hot walkers and other workers have been living at the track, exercising and caring for the more than 1,700 horses on the grounds. And there has not been a single case of COVID-19 reported among them. Others, like trainers and jockeys who come and go, also have been able to enter and exit the facility without touching off a localized outbreak.

That matches the experience of the few racetracks that have continued to operate as usual — minus the fans — during the pandemic, including Gulfstream Park, Oaklawn Park, Tampa Bay Downs and Los Alamitos.

In the last week, officials of The Stronach Group, which owns both Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields in California, have asked the health department to reverse the closure. They note the shutdown of racing is harming not only the thousands of workers at the track and ancillary businesses, but the horses themselves.

Belinda Stronach, the company’s chair and president, noted in an op-ed published Friday in the Los Angeles Times and other outlets that purse money that would normally go to programs for retired racehorses is not flowing into the accounts. That means the California Aftercare Retirement Management Account (CARMA) “no longer can accept new retirees into their program due to lack of funding, leaving those most in need of their attention in jeopardy,” she said.

Aidan Butler, executive director of TSG’s California racing operations, also sent a 12-page letter to health department officials and met with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger to discuss health precautions put in place to prevent the disease from gaining a foothold at the storied racetrack.

TSG officials indicated they expect to learn within days whether they will be able to reopen the track. With the ability to offer a safe racing environment already established, I can’t see why they would say no.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Fridays. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.