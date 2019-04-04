Santa Anita’s star-crossed meeting spirals into an existential crisis

A few horses and riders are seen on the track while members of the California Horse Racing Board weigh new safety and medication rules in the wake of 22 horse deaths at Santa Anita Park, during a meeting at the track in Arcadia, Calif., Thursday, March 28, 2019. The board is considering whether to ban the use of medication and whips on racing days. If approved, Santa Anita would become the first racetrack in the nation to impose such restrictions. (AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers)

I really wanted to write this week about the Kentucky Derby, now only a month away, but I can’t escape ignore the sound of knives being sharpened as horse racing foes look to write the sport’s epitaph in California.

The controversy over the deaths of 23 horses at Santa Anita Park since the current meeting opened on Dec. 26 escalated this week with U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California entering the fray. The Democrat sent a letter to state racing officials calling for the immediate suspension of racing at the historic track in Arcadia.

But California Horse Racing Board Chairman Chuck Winner deferred, saying that state law requires him to give a 10-day notice before holding a meeting to consider shifting approved racing dates for Santa Anita to another track. He then scheduled a special board meeting April 12 to “discuss various options regarding racing dates.”

“The purpose of the meeting is to have a broad discussion of all options and to take appropriate action if necessary,” Winner said in a statement.

In the meantime, Santa Anita management elected to go ahead with its regularly scheduled four days of racing beginning Thursday. That will include the Saturday card highlighted by the Santa Anita Derby and the Santa Anita Handicap, one of the track’s signature racing days.

In a small concession to the growing outcry, track management said it would not run any races this weekend on its unique hillside turf course, which is where the most recent fatal injury occurred; Arms Runner fell while crossing the dirt main track on Sunday in the Grade 3 San Simeon Stakes.

I wrote a few weeks ago that track management made a risky bet in announcing plans to eliminate raceday medications and severely limit jockeys’ use of whips in an effort to placate racing critics like PETA. But that’s nothing compared to the wager they are making by racing this weekend.

If, God forbid, another horse goes down, the track’s fate could be sealed, with some PETA supporters already talking about a state ballot petition to prohibit what the group characterizes as a cruel sport.

There’s much more to say about this situation, and I’m sure I’ll return to the subject soon, but for now let’s look ahead to an important weekend of racing that should clarify the Kentucky Derby picture.

#RJhorseracing featured races

Three major Derby preps will be run on Saturday: the Wood Memorial Stakes, the Blue Grass Stakes and the aforementioned Santa Anita Derby, all run at 1 1/8th mile.

The #RJhorseracing handicappers couldn’t bear to pass on any of the three, so they’re shouldering an extra load this week and dissecting three races instead of two.

Check back later Thursday to see how they, and yours truly, size up these challenging races.

Or better yet, there’s still time to get involved. Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks, via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing).

We’re starting a new three-month handicapping contest this week, so this is a great time to get in on the fun. There’s also, dare I say it, a truly fabulous prize for the top handicapper, which I’ll be revealing to participants this weekend.

