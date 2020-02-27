Saudi Cup, world’s richest race, worth watching, not betting

Questions and unknowns abound in the first running of the $20 million race, which will take place Saturday in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

(Getty Images)

The first running of the world’s richest horse race – the $20 million Saudi Cup – will take place Saturday in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. It’s a race I won’t want to miss as a fan, but one I don’t expect to invest in as a bettor – with one or two exceptions that I’ll get to in a minute.

There are a few problems coming up with a workable betting strategy on a brand new race like the Saudi Cup, a 1⅛th mile race for 4-year-olds and up that will be run at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack outside the capital of Riyadh.

Chief among them is that the five U.S.-based horses in the 14-horse field are certain to be heavily bet in the domestic betting pool, given that most bettors in North America have little if any familiarity with the overseas competitors and there apparently aren’t any past performances available giving more than cursory data on their records.

As a result, the local contingent, led by Maximum Security, the disqualified winner of last year’s Kentucky Derby, will likely all be underlays here. The other U.S.-based runners are the Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie, runner-up in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in his most recent start; Mucho Gusto, another Baffert runner who won the Pegasus World Cup in January; the Eclipse Award winning mare Midnight Bisou; and Triple Crown-tested Tacitus. Gronkowski, bred in Kentucky and campaigned in the U.S. and Europe before being shifted to the Mideast last year, also is in the field.

There’s also the matter of the racing surface, which appears to be much less speed-favoring than typical at North American tracks. In an interview with the Daily Racing Form’s Brad Free this week, track superintendent Bob Turman described the track as softer and slower than U.S. tracks, with a higher percentage of fine sand and a deeper 3½-inch cushion. He also said that 46 percent of the main-track winners there rallied from sixth or farther back, while front-runners and pressers won 54 percent of the time.

The layout of the track also will be unfamiliar to the U.S. routers, as 1⅛th mile races there are run around one turn.

Throw in the possible after-effects of overseas travel, warm weather (a high of 88 is forecast Saturday in Riyadh) and the sundry things that can go wrong in any race — let alone one with $10 million going to the winner — and this begins to look like a race to enjoy while sitting on your wallet.

There are two situations in which I might make an exception:

— If one of the U.S. runners drifts up to a range that makes him or her playable, I could make a small win bet.

— I’ll also be checking overseas odds as the race draws closer to see if any of the runners based in the Middle East are taking significant action in Europe or elsewhere. If that happens, I also might loosen the rubber band on the bankroll and make a small win bet if that runner is being overlooked in the U.S. pool.

Other than that, I expect to stretch out on the couch and enjoy what figures to be a highly interesting horse race, which will be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from 9-10 a.m. Pacific Time. Many advance deposit wagering sites and Nevada racebooks also will show the race live, though you’ll want to check in advance.

#RJHorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing handicappers are staying closer to home this week and tackling two Grade 2 stakes races on a lovely stakes-packed Gulfstream Park card — the $300,000 Gulfstream Park Mile for 4-year-olds and up and the $400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes, a 1-1/16th mile race that is a key prep for the Florida Derby on March 28.

Check back later Thursday to see who the crowd ‘cappers, and yours truly, foresee winning these challenging races.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Fridays. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.