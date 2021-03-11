Simulcast dispute threatens free drinks, racing forms
That, at least, is the contention of the Nevada Pari-Mutuel Association, which represents the state’s horse racing bet-takers in negotiations with Churchill Downs Inc.
If you thought the simulcast dispute between Nevada’s racebooks and Churchill Downs Inc. couldn’t get any worse, you were wrong: It seems the gang from Louisville is coming after our free drinks and subsidized Daily Racing Forms!
The association broke a long silence Wednesday with a statement that for the first time spelled out its version of the dispute, which has been dragging on since Oct. 27, 2019, and has prevented Nevada residents and visitors from betting on any tracks owned or represented by the company. That list includes Churchill Downs, the Fair Grounds, Oaklawn Park, Arlington Park, Louisiana Downs and other venues.
“The Nevada Pari-Mutuel Association (NPMA) is working extremely hard to reach agreements with all racetracks to ensure that all our customers have access to simulcast and the pari-mutuel pools,” the association’s executive director, Patty Jones, said in the statement. “We regularly reach agreements with a large majority of tracks with terms that allow our racebook members to offer their customers the amenities they expect, including discounted past performances, comfortable places to sit and watch multiple races, complimentary drinks and club memberships with benefits.
“However, certain tracks, including those controlled by Churchill Downs (which also negotiates on behalf of Oaklawn Park), have demanded rates to get simulcasts and pari-mutuel wagering that impact the ability of our racebook members to provide these amenities and remain profitable. The member books are unwilling to change the Nevada business model because it impacts their customers and impacts the books’ ability to be profitable and remain open through their most challenging year.”
I think the message here is a rebuttal of my contention two weeks ago that the association “does not consider those who inhabit those gaming spaces to be its clients.” Instead, it appears, it is defending our God-given right to free alcoholic beverages and handicapping products.
I called Churchill Downs for a response to this latest volley and received no response.
In any case, it appears that the recent squawking by Nevada horseplayers is getting some attention. As I wrote two weeks ago, if you have any thoughts on the issue that you’d like to share, you can submit a public comment to the Nevada Gaming Control Board and Nevada Gaming Commission via email at publiccomment@gcb.nv.gov. Submissions should include the commenter’s name and be 3 minutes or shorter when read aloud.
Rebel Stakes on Saturday
If you haven’t yet been impacted by the signal dispute, head to your local racebook and try to get a bet down on Saturday’s $1 million Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn.
You won’t be able to, which is a shame, since the Grade 2 race drew a strong eight-horse field led by Caddo River, 9-5 on the morning line for last year’s Eclipse Award-winning trainer Brad Cox, the highly regarded Bob Baffert trainee Concert Tour (2-1) and Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes winner Keepmeinmind (4-1), who will be making his 3-year-old debut for trainer Robert Diodoro.
If you want to save yourself the trip, you can watch from home on “America’s Day at the Races” on Fox Sports 2 from 3-3:30 p.m. PT.
Ellis Starr’s Rebel Stakes analysis
Having discounted the chances of all three horses with stakes credentials who are trying to win off lengthy layoffs – Get Her Number, Keepmeinmind and Super Stock, and believing the horses coming out of maiden and allowance wins may need a bit of maturing and seasoning to win a race at this level, it appears Concert Tour and Caddo River are standouts in terms of probability to win.
Concert Tour has won both starts of his career, the first a 6 furlong race on January 15 with a 100 Equibase Speed Figure and the second when winning the San Vicente Stakes on February 6 with an even better 106 figure which is the best any horse in the Rebel field has earned. Showing a lot of maturity when racing in third in the early stages, Concert Tour moved professionally to the lead in the final sixteenth of a mile and won by a half-length. Jockey Joel Rosario was aboard for both wins and rides back in the Rebel and the colt put in a snazzy six furlong workout in 1:11.4 on March 6 to show he’s in tip-top form. Concert Tour has a fantastic pedigree for going long as a son of Street Sense out of a Tapit mare. Sons of Street Sense such as Maxfield, McKinzie and Avery Island have had a big impact the past few seasons in 3-year-old races and of course there’s the Bob Baffert factor as well. A simple STATS Race Lens query exemplifies what racing fans know internally about Baffert’s success in 3-year-old races, showing over the last five years Baffert trainees have won 33 of 95 dirt route graded stakes for 3-year-olds. Additionally, there’s no concern about a Baffert charge stretching out to a route for the first time in a graded stakes, as he won the 2020 Rebel with Nadal off a sprint, as well as the 2021 Sham Stakes with current early Kentucky Derby favorite Life is Good.
Caddo River was very impressive winning the Smarty Jones Stakes on Jan. 22 at Oaklawn by 10 lengths. Cruising to the lead from the start, Caddo River kept a steady pace to draw away by three lengths with a quarter mile to go, by six lengths with an eighth of a mile to go before coasting home. Earning a 101 figure, the same earned when winning his previous start in November, Caddo River could easily take a huge step forward in his second start off the layoff and run well enough to win the Rebel Stakes, particularly if allowed to control the pace from a rail he draws. Jockey Florent Geroux has been aboard for the colt’s last two wins and rides back and the fact that Caddo River won over the track could give him a familiarity edge over Concert Tour. Although he’s been training for many years, trainer Brad Cox truly burst into the big leagues the past few years, and on fewer starters than Baffert in 3-year-old dirt route races his numbers are quite similar in terms of percentage. Cox has a record of 10 for 28 in three year old dirt route graded stakes over the past five years including Essential Quality, winner of the Southwest Stakes at the end of February, and Mandaloun, recent winner of the Risen Star Stakes. If Caddo River wins or even finishes second, that would give Cox three major players as we head into the biggest races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.
The rest of the field, with their best representative Equibase Speed Figures: Big Lake (95), Get Her Number (88), Hozier (89), Keepmeinmind (91), Super Stock (93) and Twilight Blue (100).
