Test results on Bob Baffert’s horses could impact Triple Crown

Two of trainer Bob Baffert’s horses tested positive for lidocaine after recent races in Arkansas, including Belmont Stakes contender Charlatan, according to reports.

Jockey Drayden Van Dyke, left, talks with trainer Bob Baffert before riding Charlatan in the sixth race at Santa Anita on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Arcadia, Calif. Charlatan won the horse race. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Trainer Bob Baffert, left, laughs after jockey Drayden Van Dyke dismounted Charlatan following the horse's win in the sixth race of the day at Santa Anita on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Arcadia, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is accustomed to being in the public eye for winning big races, but for the second time in less than a year, he finds himself in the spotlight for the wrong reason.

Two of Baffert’s horses tested positive for a prohibited substance in Arkansas, according to unidentified sources quoted this week in multiple news reports.

The substance was lidocaine, according to The New York Times and various other news outlets. Lidocaine is a Class 2 substance, according to the Association of Racing Commissioners International, and if its presence is confirmed in a second test, Baffert could face a 15- to 60-day suspension and a fine of $500 to $1,000 for a first offense.

According to the Times, one of the horses to test positive was Charlatan, the undefeated winner of a split division of the Arkansas Derby on May 2 and a leading contender for the Belmont Stakes on June 20. The other horse to test positive was Gamine, a 3-year-old filly who won at Oaklawn Park on the same day, it said.

If the finding is upheld, Charlatan would be disqualified and forfeit the $300,000 earned in the Arkansas Derby, possibly jeopardizing a spot in the Belmont.

Baffert, who requested that authorities conduct a second test on split samples from the horses, decried the leak of his name while the investigation is continuing.

“I am hoping for an expedited investigation and look forward to being able to speak soon about any written decision of the stewards, if and when it becomes necessary and I’m allowed to under the (Arkansas Racing) commission’s confidentiality rules,” he said.

Baffert also found himself in the headlines last year when the Times reported that 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify had tested positive for scopolamine after the Santa Anita Derby. That infraction was dismissed after racing authorities in California decided it was the result of accidental contamination of the horse’s feed.

Two things to keep in mind as the labs and racing officials sort out the new complaint:

Lidocaine is a regulated anesthetic widely used in equine medicine, so this may be an “overage” in which a residual amount of the drug in the horses’ systems exceeded the permitted threshold.

Also, given that lidocaine is easily detected in routine drug screenings, it’s not a good way of cheating if that is your intent.

Betting apps coming back

Good news for long-suffering Nevada horseplayers, who have been without access to online betting on horses since mid-March: The services are about to resume providing, well, service.

David Strow, a spokesman for Boyd Gaming, said the company expects to resume horse betting via its B Connected Sports app June 4, when it plans to reopen nine of its Nevada properties.

Mary Jungers, racebook manager at South Point, said its app also will return to service as soon as the casino’s doors open, which is planned for the same date if state officials sign off on its operating plan.

No word yet on Station Casinos’ app, but I expected it will be back in action shortly as well.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing handicappers are dividing their attention Saturday between Gulfstream Park and Golden Gate Fields, tackling Race 8, a $50,000 starter allowance race, at the former and the $75,000 Camilla Urso Stakes, a 5-furlong turf dash, at the latter.

Check back later Thursday to see who the crowd ’cappers and yours truly like in these challenging races.

Or, better yet, there’s still time to get involved.

Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks, via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing).

Do it before 5 p.m. and your wisdom will be included in the consensus that appears in Friday’s newspaper.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Fridays. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.