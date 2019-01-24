They’ll be fighting on and off the track at Pegasus World Cup

The Stronach family’s ugly legal battle will hang over Gulfstream Park’s marquee day of racing on Saturday, which will be capped by the richest race in North America: the $9 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational.

The fighting won’t be confined to the Gulfstream Park racetrack when the Pegasus World Cup – the richest race in North America with a purse of $9 million — is run for the third time on Saturday.

That’s because The Stronach Group, the family owned business that is the biggest racetrack operator in the U.S., is embroiled in an ugly family legal battle that will be hanging over the marquee day of racing in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

Company founder Frank Stronach, who made billions as the founder of the Magna auto parts manufacturing company, and his daughter, Belinda, a former member of Canada’s Parliament who took the reins at the company in 2013, are locked in a court battle over how those billions are being spent. Bloomberg News published an update on the feud on Wednesday, which is worth reading if you want the gory details or have concerns that this might ultimately affect some of the Stronach Group’s properties, including Santa Anita, Gulfstream and Golden Gate Fields.

But I mention the familial fracas purely for reasons of titillation. What horseplayers care about is the stellar 12-race card, including seven graded stakes, at Gulfstream on Saturday. The card will be capped by the Pegasus World Cup and a new addition with nearly as much cash attached – the $7 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational.

The #RJhorseracing handicapping corps will weigh in on both races momentarily — as will I — but let me first set the stage for the main event.

Accelerate, the Breeders’ Cup Classic champ who is making the final start of his career, is the 9-5 morning line favorite in the 1 1/8-mile Pegasus World Cup, but Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner City of Light, Cigar Mile winner Patternrecognition and Triple Crown participants Audible and Bravazo are among those with chances to upset the apple cart.

Favorites have done well in the brief history of the Pegasus World Cup, with Arrogate and Gun Runner both following up their wins in the Breeders’ Cup Classic with even bigger paydays at Gulfstream. But the 1 1/8-mile distance was a smart choice for the race, as it invites top milers like City of Light and Patternrecognition to try to stretch their speed for another 220 yards.

#RJhorseracing featured races

Check back later Thursday to see how the crowd ‘capping crew and yours truly see the Pegasus World Cup and the Turf Invitational, a 1 3/16th-mile turf test for 3-year-olds and up.

Better yet, there’s still time to get involved.

Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks, via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing)

Do it before 5 p.m. and your wisdom will be included in the consensus that appears in Friday’s newspaper. You’ll also be entered in our Winter Handicapping Slugfest and be eligible to win a semi-fabulous prize: A copy of “Not By A Long Shot, A Season At A Hard-Luck Horse Track” by T.D. Thornton, which recounts the real-life travails of Suffolk Downs in Massachusetts.

