Travers Stakes adapts to new role as key Kentucky Derby prep

Saturday’s $1 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga, usually the next big thing for 3-year-olds after the Triple Crown, this year lands smack dab in the middle of the series.

And that makes the Grade 1 Spa fixture a very different race from the Midsummer Derby we’ve come to know and love.

While the Kentucky Derby winner and a couple other seasoned Triple Crown veterans would normally share the Travers stage with some late-developing horses trying to show they belong at the elite level, this year’s Travers is all about getting positioned for the Derby, now just a month away.

As the first major prep race to be run at the Derby distance of 1 1/4 miles, it also will provide handicappers with some solid clues as far as the stamina of various competitors.

Tiz the Law, who would be favored in the Run for the Roses if that race was held today, will open as the even-money favorite in the field of eight.

The Barclay Tagg-trained son of Constitution, is very deserving of the high expectations, having won five of six lifetime, including the Belmont Stakes (Gr. 1) on June 20 in his most recent start. He’s also shown the ability to do what very good racehorses do: Break alertly, secure a stalking position behind the leaders and stay out of trouble until the real running begins.

If you’re looking for possible reasons to bet against him, there are two that spring to mind.

One is that, like all his rivals, he will be trying the 10-furlong distance for the first time, though Tagg says he foresees no problems there.

The other is that as the leader on the Kentucky Derby points board, Tiz the Law’s connections don’t need him to win the Travers, which will award 100, 40, 20 and 10 points to the top four finishers, to punch his ticket to Louisville. But late-developing Uncle Chuck, trained by Bob Baffert, will need to at least finish second to have any chance of making the Derby, while horses like Max Player and Shivaree might be excluded if they don’t add to their current 40 points apiece.

Read on to see what the #RJhorseracing handicappers and I think about Tiz the Law’s chances, but remember that they don’t call Saratoga the “graveyard of favorites” for nothing. (Insert obligatory Onion, Secretariat reference here.)

No summer racing in Nevada

Both the Elko and White Pine county fairs this summer have been canceled, meaning there will be no live horse racing in Nevada this year.

County fair boards took the actions after concluding they could not conduct racing safely and profitably under the state’s COVID-19 requirements.

One can only hope that these institutions will be back in action next summer and not follow so many other small fair meets into oblivion.

