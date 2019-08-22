Was that a dead heat at Saratoga or wasn’t it? We’ll never know

A rainstorm, gathering darkness and lack of lighting resulted in an unreadable finish line photo. What happened after that is known only to the NYRA stewards.

Saratoga Race Course finish line photo for the 9th race on Saturday, Aug. 17. Stewards ruled the finish a dead heat between No. 1 Varenka and No. 5 Regal Glory based on this photo. (Saratoga Race Course)

“Dead heats” are a rarity in horse racing, but even rarer is the dead heat that isn’t.

We may have had a sighting of this rare beast last weekend at Saratoga, when some interesting circumstances combined to render the photographic equipment used to decide such tight finishes virtually useless.

But we’ll probably never know for sure because of a continuing problem in horse racing: a lack of transparency into stewards decisions, an issue that reared its head just a few months ago in the Kentucky Derby.

Here’s how Saturday’s race went down, according to players who were at the track and my repeat viewings of the race:

A heavy rainstorm swept in suddenly during the running of the $200,000 Lake Placid Stakes late Saturday. Things got really tight at the finish of the 1 1/16th-mile race for 3-year-old fillies on the inner turf course, with 8-5 favorite Varenka, Regal Glory and Blowout all within a few inches at the wire.

Unfortunately, between the heavy rain, the gathering darkness and the fact that the inner turf course at Saratoga isn’t well lit, the normally crisp photo finish camera produced a shot comparable to some of my worst vacation snaps.

The prevailing opinion on track was that Varenka had won by a head, according to one correspondent, but after a long wait race caller Larry Stumes announced that the race was a dead heat between Varenka and Regal Glory.

The finish line shot was never shown on the Saratoga TV feed, according to the correspondent, though it was posted later on the NYRA.com website per usual. That touched off a big social media controversy over the weekend, as it appeared to show that Varenka got the better of Regal Glory.

After multiple viewings of video of the race, which is far better quality than the photo, I can’t say for sure that the stewards’ call was wrong. I also phoned the NYRA publicity staff to try to find someone to explain what the issue was but heard only crickets.

The point here is that some acknowledgement or explanation of the issue could have defused the controversy long before conspiracy theories an allegations of NYRA incompetence began ricocheting around the internet.

It’s long past time for racetracks and racing authorities to recognize that stewards need to be much more forthcoming in explaining to the betting public and participants what goes on in their lairs.

