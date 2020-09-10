While Baffert celebrates, ex-client Zayat hits rock bottom
In a stunning reversal, Ahmed Zayat filed for bankruptcy protection this week, just five years after American Pharoah, a colt he bred and owned, captured the Triple Crown,
While Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert was celebrating his record-tying sixth Kentucky Derby victory this week, one of his former clients was plumbing the depths of the other end of horse racing’s experiential spectrum.
Ahmed Zayat, 58, who bred and owned the Baffert-trained 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and many other top racehorses of recent years, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection Tuesday in New Jersey.
In the filing, first reported by the Thoroughbred Daily News, Zayat claimed $19.38 million in total liabilities versus estimated assets of $1.89 million. He said he currently has access to only $300 in cash and $14.22 in two checking accounts.
It lists Zayat’s racing operation, known as Zayat Stables, as having total assets of approximately $4 million and total secured debt of $22 million and an additional $4 million in unsecured debt, most of which Zayat labeled “disputed.”
Zayat’s need to seek bankruptcy protection stems from Zayat Stables ongoing legal battle with MGG Investment Group, a New York-based company that loaned Zayat Stables tens of millions of dollars. MGG, which filed a lawsuit seeking $23 million, asked a judge in February to put the racing operation under control of a court-appointed receiver because it claimed assets used as collateral for the loans were being sold without MGG being notified.
Unique situation
Owner of Triple Crown-winning horse American Pharaoh filed for personal bankruptcy protection, seeking to discharge more than $19M of debts.
Ahmed Zayat’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case, filed in NJ, lists around $1.9M of assets and $19.4M of liabilities.@business
— Danielle DiMartino Booth (@DiMartinoBooth) September 10, 2020
Among the assets Zayat was accused of selling were lifetime breeding rights to American Pharoah, with MGG saying he secretly sold nine spots on the calendar of last year’s leading U.S. freshman sire and pocketed $3.3 million in proceeds, rather than putting the money toward paying back his loans.
A judge in Kentucky issued a summary judgment stating that Zayat Stables had breached its contract and owed MGG more than $24 million and denied a motion to exclude Ahmed Zayat and his son, Justin, who has been active in his father’s racing operation, from fraud claims alleged by MGG.
The bankruptcy filing is expected to reverberate throughout the racing industry as those unsecured debtors include trainers, including Baffert, feed and transportation companies, veterinary clinics and others who are collectively owed millions.
It’s not clear what became of the many millions of dollars generated by American Pharoah, who stands at Ashford Stud in Kentucky for a private stud fee reportedly in excess of $200,000 per assignation, but we’ll find out more in the months ahead as more details come out in court.
