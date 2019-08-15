Why it pays to handicap the track as well as the horses

Assessing the horses in a particular race is Job A as a handicapper. But it pays dividends to know as much as possible about the surface they’re running over.

Dortmund with Gary Stevens up wins the Native Diver Stakes at Del Mar Race Track in Del Mar, California on Nov. 28, 2015. (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Serious baseball bettors know what happens when a ball ricochets high off the Green Monster at Fenway, but it amazes me how few horseplayers pay much attention to the characteristics of the tracks they bet on.

Assessing the horses in a particular race is, of course, Job A as a handicapper. But it pays dividends to know as much as possible about the surface they’re running over and whether it plays to an entrant’s strength or will make the path to victory tougher.

But that information isn’t easy to come by. Equibase offers track profiles of all U.S. and Canadian tracks but provides only statistics on winning post positions broken into three categories: dirt sprints, dirt routes and turf races. And as every horseplayer knows, racetracks can play very differently at 6 and 6½ furlongs, for example.

Del Mar and a handful of other tracks do a bit better, breaking down winning posts by individual distances. But even that is a dull tool that isn’t terribly useful in most cases.

The good news is that the paucity of good information enables handicappers who put in some extra work to unearth some nuggets of information about how a track is playing that will pay off at the betting windows.

I’m going to use Del Mar as an example, as that’s a track I’ve spent a lot of time getting to know. It’s also one of the most changeable racing surfaces anywhere, in my opinion. It’s almost as if someone flips a switch to change it from a speed-favoring surface to a paradise for closers.

Using free race charts available via Equibase.com, I created a spreadsheet that broke down races by distance for the first three weeks of the meet that began on July 17. In addition to tracking post positions, I charted position and beaten lengths of winners at both the first and second calls of each race, their final fractions and noted whether they raced inside or outside on the track.

Here are just a few of my learnings:

— Only three of the first 18 6-furlong sprints were won gate to wire since the meet began July 17. And those occurred on back-to-back days, July 27 and 28.

— Starters from the 3, 4, 5 and 6 posts have dominated turf races at a mile, winning 16 of 19 races?

— Only one winner of a 5 furlong turf sprint started farther out than post 7.

I don’t think I need to explain how useful such knowledge is when it comes down to deciding between two horses that appear evenly matched on paper or determining when a heavily fancied favorite might be up against it.

Just one piece of advice: Don’t try to doing this for every track you play at the same time. Given the time commitment required, you (or a designated friend) will drive yourself to drink.

#RJhorseracing featured races

Speaking of Del Mar, the #RJhorseracing handicapping crew is focused on the seaside track this week on one of the highlight weekends of the meet and taking on the $300,000 Del Mar Oaks, a 1⅛th mile turf race for 3-year-old fillies, and the $1 million Pacific Classic, a 1¼-mile test on the main track for 3-year-olds and up.

Check back later Thursday to see how they, and yours truly, size up these challenging races.

Or better yet, there’s still time to get involved. Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks, via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing)

Do it before 5 p.m. and your wisdom will be included in the consensus that appears in Friday’s newspaper.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears on Fridays. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.