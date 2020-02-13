Woman defies horseplayer stereotypes en route to NHC score

It wasn’t hard to spot Ashley Taylor amid the many gray and bald heads gathered at the National Horseplayers Championship at Bally’s Las Vegas last weekend.

Ashley Taylor watches a race during the National Horseplayers Championship at Bally's Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Horsephotos/NTRA)

The 38-year-old in a Vegas Golden Knights hat was one of just 40 women out of a total of 564 players to play in the NHC.

It’s interesting to me that while many more women are involved in racing — riding, training and working in the barns — today, they are still relatively rare in the ranks of horseplayers.

So in the interest of perhaps changing that equation, let me share the story of Taylor’s fourth-place finish in the prestigious tournament.

Taylor grew up in Henderson and graduated from Green Valley High School before attending Chapman University in Southern California. She returned to Las Vegas after graduating for a few years before moving to the San Diego area about 10 years ago.

The self-described “sports girl,” who is a serious fantasy football player, ended up living in Solano Beach, which is fortuitously close to Del Mar.

“I started going for fun,” she said of her first forays to the track. “I had no idea what handicapping was. I didn’t know what went on behind it. I didn’t know that until over the years.”

Her big break, if you can call it that, was getting laid off from her job in medical device sales.

“I took a year off to work on my life resume instead of my job resume, and one of the things I decided to do was get more into handicapping,” she said.

She read everything she could find about the art and joined the NHC Tour so she could put her knowledge into practice. That enabled her to qualify for the NHC in an online tournament.

If Taylor was intimidated by her rapid rise to the big leagues, she didn’t show it.

She stuck to her strategy of playing only horses that were 10-1 or higher and rode a hot hand on the second day of the tournament to finish fourth, good for a $100,000 payday. She also won a paid entry into the Breeders’ Cup Handicapping Challenge, a $10,000 entry “real money” contest with a grand prize of $300,000 for the winner.

So what’s next for the handicapping wunderkind?

Well, she’s not quitting her day job after landing a new position in the medical device industry, but she says she expects that handicapping will remain a potentially profitable avocation.

“I’m going to try to progress,” she said. “I’m not going to call myself a pro handicapper and do this all time, but it’s always going to be a cool hobby.”

