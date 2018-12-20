Your chance to sound off on the best and worst of horse racing

Readers are invited to submit their biggest complaints about racing as well as what they love about the sport for use in two year-end columns looking at the good and bad aspects of the Sport of Kings.

(Thinkstock)

Jockey Gary Stevens, on Beholder, smiles after winning the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016,at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. (Diane Bondareff/Invision for Longines/AP Images)

Year-end lists. The requirement to draw them up is in the fine print when you sign up to be a columnist, right after the clause that states that no brown M&Ms will be served at company functions.

So rather than shirk my duty, let’s play a game I call “Yeah … but.”

Here’s how it works: I’m inviting anyone with an opinion about horse racing to contribute to next week’s column, which will examine what’s wrong with the sport. Any and all aspects are open to your withering criticisms, from the quality of racetrack food to the very notion that animals should be risking their lives for our entertainment.

I’m hoping that fans will chime in with their gripes, but I’m also interested in hearing from those of you who don’t follow racing. What is it that keeps you from devoting just a little bit of your attention to a sport that may only trail soccer in terms of global appeal?

You can email me, call and leave a voicemail or post your thoughts on Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing) to contribute.

Then the following week, we’ll look at what is working in horse racing and try to identify the most hopeful avenues that the sport can exploit to return to its rightful place in the entertainmentverse. That figures to be a much more challenging exercise, since most racing fans I know are much better at kvetsching than accentuating the positive.

Gary Stevens update

Recently retired Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens will undergo surgery next week to repair a displaced vertebrae that is putting pressure on his spinal cord.

“They told me how lucky I was to be walking and just be careful until the surgery date,” Stevens told the British TV show “Luck on Sunday” in revealing the planned Dec. 27 operation.

Stevens said he is “very confident” in the surgeon who will perform the delicate operation. The 55-year-old rider did not say whether he would consider unretiring again if all goes well.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing handicappers journey to the Big Easy this week for some stakes action at the Fair Grounds: the $75,000 Buddy Diliberto Memorial Stakes, a turf test for 3-year-olds and up run at the about 1 1/16th mile distance, and the $75,000 Sugar Bowl Stakes, a 6-furlong dash for 2-year-olds.

Check back later Thursday to see how the crowd ‘cappers, and yours truly, assess these challenging contests.

Or better yet, there’s still time to get involved. Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks, via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing)

Do it before 5 p.m. and your wisdom will be included in the consensus that appears in Friday’s newspaper. You’ll also be invited to enter our next three-month handicapping contest, which begins the first week of January. There will be a fabulous but not terribly expensive prize bestowed on the most consistent handicapper at the end of the battle of wits, not to mention the fame that is sure to follow.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.