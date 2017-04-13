Derby preps reach their peak with Saturday’s Arkansas Derby

Classic Empire, with jockey Julien Leparoux, wins the Breeders' Cup Juvenile horse race at Santa Anita, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Arcadia, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The long and winding Road to the Kentucky Derby ends Saturday with the $1-million Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park. With 100 points to the winner and lesser points on down to fifth place, the result will impact the final 20 horses for the Kentucky Derby field.

There is also the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland but with only 10 points to the winner, it figures to be a prep for the Preakness only.

The Arkansas Derby lost a shining star in One Liner who has been taken out of training by Todd Pletcher. One Liner had won the Southwest at Oaklawn and would have been favored.

Instead, that honor will go to Classic Empire (8-5), which was a beaten 1-2 favorite in the Holy Bull last time. The fact that he was so heavily favored over the eventual Holy Bull and Wood Memorial winner Irish War Cry and the eventual Fountain of Youth winner Gunnevera showed how deep that field really was.

Classic Empire also drew a favorable post 2 so jockey Julien Leparoux should be able to save ground throughout which is important in two turn races at Oaklawn.

Instead of One Liner, Malagacy (2-1) will represent Pletcher. Malagacy won the Rebel at Oaklawn last time and is undefeated in three career starts. His job was made much more difficult when he drew the outside post 12.

Jockey Javier Castellano will have a key decision to make upon the start. Will he send Malagacy to the front early or just settle and try to tuck in before the first turn to avoid serious ground loss.

Those two colts figure to dominate the race. But if you are allergic to chalk then I suggest horses like Petrov (12-1) and Conquest Mo Money (15-1).

Petrov flattened out to fourth last time in the Rebel. My read is this colt may not want to go 9-furlongs, much less the 10-furlongs of the Kentucky Derby.

I would be more inclined to use Conquest Mo Money to run into the number late. I liked his second-place finish in the Sunland Derby. I hope his jockey Jorge Carreno just settles in the rear of the field and picks off horses one by one in the stretch run.

I like Classic Empire to win in a manner that might make him the Kentucky Derby favorite. Remember he was the champion 2-year-old and I expect him to run like it on Saturday.

3-year-old class

I have read many social media comments trashing this group of 3-year-olds. I’m here to say “not so fast my friend”. This group has lost a lot of star power with horses like Not This Time, Mastery and One Liner now sidelined.

I think colts like McCraken, Irish War Cry and Classic Empire may be good enough to carry the mantle forward. I have always felt that the barometer should come in the fall when 3-year-olds start running against their elders.

Last year’s class was rescued by the likes of Arrogate, Gun Runner and Connect who ran huge races against older horses. Arrogate won the Breeders’ Cup Classic, Gun Runner won the Clark and Connect won the Cigar Mile.

So, before we shovel dirt over this group, let’s give them a chance to develop and get battle tested for the fall.

Richard Eng’s horse racing column is published Friday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. You can buy his Santa Anita Park picks at www.racedaylasvegas.com. You can email him at rich_eng@hotmail.com and follow him on Twitter @richeng4propick