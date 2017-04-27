Derby Week means betting seminars in Las Vegas

In this May 7, 2016, file photo, jockey Mario Gutierrez rides Nyquist to victory ahead of Exaggerator, ridden by Kent Desormeaux, in the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Las Vegas has a well earned reputation for being the next best place to enjoy a championship sporting event if you can’t be there in person.

Eight days from now is the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Down in Louisville, Kentucky. It is the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown and will attract around 150,000 fans. I have been to 15 Derbies in my former life, but now I enjoy it just fine here with all of you.

The Derby attracts the most novice and casual bettors of any race in our sport. With that in mind, there are all kinds of free Derby seminars next week where experts will help analyze the Derby horses for you.

The busy schedule starts next Thursday at the Fiesta Henderson. Jerry Jacovitz of Jerry J’s Power Page and Ralph Siraco of the Race Day Las Vegas radio show will do a seminar beginning at 1 p.m.

On May 5, the day’s first seminar will be at Palace Station. Gordon Jones, Richie Sabre of Gaming Today and Dave Valento of trackphantom.com will start at 8 a.m.

That afternoon at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook host Brian Blessing will talk hockey and horses from noon-2 p.m. on his Sportsbook Radio show and Vegas Hockey Hotline. Myself and Dave Valento will be guests. After his radio show ends, Blessing, Valento and I will conduct a Derby question and answer sessions with the fans.

Still on Friday, there will be more Derby handicapping seminars that will begin at 6 p.m.

At Boulder Station, Gordon Jones, his daughter Joanne Jones and race book supervisor Tony Vegas will conduct their seminar.

The South Point wins the award for most handicappers. Ralph Siraco will host a panel that includes Emily Gaskin from Hoosier Park, Southern California clocker Donald Harris, Rachel McLaughlin from Indiana Grand and house handicapper Patrick McQuiggan.

I will be involved in a second seminar, this one at Sunset Station. Race and sports book manager Chuck Esposito will host me, Brian Blessing and Steve Davidowitz of Gaming Today.

The final seminar will be at Texas Station at 6:15 p.m. Jerry Jacovitz will be doing a solo act in their race book.

The only ballroom party I am aware of is at the South Point. It’s free, tables are first come first served, they will set up more as needed and it’s worth showing up early just to get the Daily Racing Form to study.

Twin Quinellas are a book bet you will find only in Las Vegas. It simply is a bet where you need to pick the top two finishers, in either order, in two designated races.

Station Casinos will offer a $10,000 Twin Quinella next Friday, Oaks Day, and a $20,000 Twin Quinella next Saturday, Derby Day. South Point will offer one on Saturday for $5,000.

Many race books in town will be having Derby giveaways, unfortunately, way too many to list in this column. Please check with a race book supervisor for details.

Santa Anita contest

If you are in the Arcadia area on Saturday, Santa Anita Park is hosting a $500 Spring Challenge handicapping contest. Top finishers could earn seats to the 2018 National Handicapping Championship at Treasure Island, the 2017 Breeders’ Cup Betting Challenge plus $10,000 in prize money.

