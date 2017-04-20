Patience is necessary for future bets in horse racing

A man watches a horse race on a tv monitor in the William Hill Race & Sports Book at the Plaza Hotel-Casino on Friday, March 18,2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Last year at this time I was sitting on two Kentucky Derby Future book bets on Exaggerator (125-1) and Creator (150-1). I had a good shot to make up for all of the Derby futures I had lost in the past.

Exaggerator ran heroically to place behind Nyquist while Creator had a horrible trip and was far back. Somehow I must have upset the racing gods. I say that because Exaggerator came back to win the Preakness and Creator got a dream trip to win the Belmont Stakes.

Thus there is nothing like having Karma rub it in my face.

This year I bought only two Derby Futures in Not This Time (150-1) and One Liner (100-1). Unfortunately for me neither horse is in training right now.

Still I love making Future bets not only in horse racing but in all sports. That is because we horseplayers learn a basic tenet early on. Our goal is to bet a little to win a lot.

That makes us different than sports bettors. Sports bettors learn the grind early on of 11-10 odds on single game bets.

I am in the black with Futures because of two NBA winners, the Golden State Warriors (18-1, 2015) and the Dallas Mavericks (30-1, 2011).

To borrow a phrase from fellow horse handicapper Patrick McQuiggan you need to “project” what a horse and/or team will do versus what they have done already. Plus you need the luck of avoiding injury and having everything go your way.

I know some of you are sitting on Derby Future bets at high odds on horses that have a big shot to win. I have been asked how do you “save” in these scenarios.

My suggestion is simple. The Kentucky Derby and its undercard races offer enormous opportunities even if your key horse or horses do not win. Obviously, you want your key horse to win. But vertical bets like the exacta, trifecta and superfecta offer chances to be almost right and cash.

I remember a story Jon White, who is the morning line maker at Santa Anita, wrote about his Derby Future bet on Pioneerofthenile in 2009.

White had a solid position on Pioneerofthenile but wanted to back himself up. He considered a place bet but finally decided to wheel his horse in the exacta in the place spot.

As luck would have it Mine That Bird at 50-1 odds rolled up along the rail to beat Jon’s horse. So White was still able to cash in big even though his horse lost.

Charles Town Classic

The $1.25-million Charles Town Classic is the feature race of this weekend. Stanford (8-5) is the defending champion out of trainer Todd Pletcher’s barn. Stanford drew the rail post, has controlling early speed, and is my choice to win.

Behind Stanford I like Sunny Ridge (6-1), War Story (5-1) and Imperative (3-1). There will be eight stakes races on the Charles Town card on Saturday.

Tom Durkin’s Derby

Retired track announcer Tom Durkin has called many Kentucky Derbies for national TV. This year he will be at Churchill Downs in a different role, as a new minority owner of Derby hopeful Always Dreaming. West Point Thoroughbreds CEO Terry Finley heads up the syndicate that owns the Florida Derby winner.

