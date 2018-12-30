Boxing writer, gentleman, friend: Royce Feour played roles well

The first word that comes to mind when discussing Hall of Fame boxing writer Royce Feour was authenticity. He had bunches of it.

Legendary boxing writer Royce Feour, right, talks with semi-legendary boxing promoter Don King during during a press conference Wednesday, May 12, 2004, promoting the Roy Jones Jr. vs. Antionio Tarver bout at Mandalay Bay ay 12, 2004, before Tarver faced Roy Jones Jr. in their WBC/IBO Light Heavyweight Championship bout at Mandalay Bay. (RJ Photo/K.M. Cannon)

Legendary boxing writer Royce Feour, right, interviews former welterweight champion and current trainer Buddy McGirt Wednesday, May 12, 2004, during a press conference for the Roy Jones Jr. vs. Antonio Tarver WBC/IBO Championship bout at Mandalay Bay. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Royce Feour for Rebel Nation. photo taken 8/24/06 JOHN LOCHER/REVIEW-JOURNAL

Legendary boxing writer Royce Feour, left, interviews Antonio Tarver Wednesday, May 12, 2004, before Tarver faced Roy Jones Jr. in their WBC/IBO Light Heavyweight Championship bout at Mandalay Bay. As usual, the fighter only answer question from Feour while other reporters standed around in shock and awe. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here’s something you might not know about Royce Feour, the Review-Journal’s legendary boxing writer who was 79 when he died on Christmas:

He appeared in a couple of movies.

Naturally, they were about boxing.

In “Play It to the Bone,” he is credited as “Ringside Sportswriter.” In “Triumph and Tragedy: The Ray Mancini Story,” he appears as “Himself.”

That he has his own Internet Movie Database entry in which he is listed as Royce Feour, actor, would elicit a hearty laugh from him. And nobody, with the possible exception of Frank Gorshin and Cesar Romero in the old “Batman” TV series, laughed more heartily than Royce Feour. There was the Riddler, the Joker, the Roycester. When something tickled Royce Feour’s funny bone, they could hear it in Gotham City.

The movie people decided he should be in those boxing flicks. How can you make an authentic boxing movie without Royce Feour playing Himself?

That’s the first word that comes to mind when paying homage to the dean of Las Vegas sports writers: Authenticity. Royce Feour had bunches of it.

Did you see the photo in his obituary, in which he, alone, is seated and interviewing light heavyweight champion Antonio Tarver, while other Ringside Sportswriters are standing behind him in deference?

That’s authenticity. Bunches of it.

Ringside Sportswriter, gentleman, friend. These were roles that Royce Feour played to the bone. They all came so naturally to him.

When I heard he had died, it floored me like one of Tommy Hearns’ punches.

I recalled one of the first times we spoke. It was at the old Silver Slipper on the Strip. They used to hold fights there on the second floor — of the ham and egg variety, as Rocky Balboa would have put it. The Slipper still was a place for boxing people to congregate. It was dark and it was loud, even without the boxing writers. And there was a lounge that bordered on tacky.

One night after a big fight in town, I bumped into Royce there. He was with Ringside Sportswriters from New York and possibly London, none of whom seemed interested in getting to know the new kid. The out-of-town writers were chasing a good time, and with the dean of Las Vegas sports writers as their escort, it appeared they had caught it after filing their stories.

Royce Feour seemed happy to see the new kid.

I was with Mitch Halpern, before he would become a boxing referee. It was Mitch, me, Royce and Cook E. Jarr (and his Krums), not necessarily in that order, and in a little while the sun would be coming up outside the Silver Slipper on the Strip.

We laughed so loud they could have heard us in Gotham City.

