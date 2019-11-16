Carroll Shelby once kept up with Kim Kardashian in Las Vegas

Auto racing pioneer Carroll Shelby and socialite Kim Kardashian served as grand marshals of a NASCAR race in 2010 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Grand marshals Kim Kardashian (2nd-L) and Caroll Shelby (2nd-R), with Las Vegas Showgirls, give the command to start engines at the 2010 Shelby American NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 28, 2010. (Jeff Speer/LVMS)

Before there was “Ford v Ferrari,” there was Shelby v Kardashian.

It happened in 2010, when auto racing pioneer Carroll Shelby and TV reality star Kim Kardashian served as grand marshals of a NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Shelby American, the legend’s high performance car parts and customization enterprise, was headquartered at LVMS then. Kardashian had a fragrance line she wanted to promote.

With his company serving as the race title sponsor, Shelby was set up to be its grand marshal when NASCAR called about a marketing opportunity with Kardashian. The socialite had agreed to sponsor journeyman driver Mike Bliss’ car in the race.

“We thought no big deal, we’ll just get them to say ‘Gentlemen, start your engines’ together,” LVMS president Chris Powell recalled as “Ford v Ferrari” — a movie depicting the relationship between Shelby and test driver Ken Miles that helped the Ford Motor Company end rival Ferrari’s dominance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans — opened to rave reviews.

The paparazzi loved it.

Carroll Shelby, who had a home in Las Vegas before his death in 2012, seemed mildly amused.

A blown-up photograph of Shelby v Kardashian hangs in a hallway in the LVMS administration building just outside the office of vice president of public relations Jeff Motley.

Kardashian is wearing a snug black jumpsuit with hot pink accents. The zipper appears to be broken, or at least not doing its job very well.

Two showgirls are sporting plumage.

Carroll Shelby is holding the microphone, looking straight ahead, no doubt thanking his lucky stars that Enzo Ferrari had died in 1988 and would never see the photo.