Edwin Jackson leaves Las Vegas to play for 14th big league team

The right-hander was traded by the A’s to the Blue Jays on May 11, ending his brief stint with the Aviators and helping him set a major league record by pitching for his 14th team.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Edwin Jackson works against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Edwin Jackson works against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Las Vegas has been a temporary home for two of baseball’s most nomadic players.

Edwin Jackson was traded by the A’s to the Blue Jays on May 11 for cash — not Johnny, more on that in a bit — ending his brief stint with the Aviators. The affable right-hander, who also pitched for the Las Vegas 51s in 2004 and 2005, started Wednesday against the Giants. Toronto was the 14th major league team for which Jackson has played, breaking Octavio Dotel’s previous record of 13.

It also sent former Las Vegan Mike Morgan sliding further down baseball’s most-traveled list.

Morgan, who made his big league debut with the A’s in 1978 just days after graduating from Valley High, pitched for 12 teams during a major league career spanning four decades.

The 59-year-old played for the A’s, Yankees, Blue Jays, Mariners, Orioles, Dodgers, Cubs, Cardinals, Reds, Twins, Cubs (again), Rangers and Diamondbacks.

Jackson, 35, has pitched for the Dodgers, Rays, Tigers, Diamondbacks, White Sox, Cardinals, Nationals, Cubs, Braves, Marlins, Padres, Orioles, A’s and Blue Jays.

But Jackson still has a way to go before he breaks Johnny Cash’s record for being everywhere, man.

According to the song first made popular by Hank Snow in 1962, the Man in Black’s record is 92 suitcase stickers, with Winnemucca — “If you’re goin’ to Winnemucca, Mack, with me you can ride” — being his last stop.

Including the minor leagues, Edwin Jackson and Johnny Cash have shared layovers in the following destinations: Chicago, Toronto, Tampa, Baltimore, Washington, Jacksonville, Nashville.

Jackson never has pitched in Sioux City, Cedar City, Dodge City (what a pity).

But he did play for Magallanes of the Venezuelan Winter League in 2006 and 2007, going 3-2 with a fine 1.60 ERA.

Edwin Jackson has been traded by the A’s to the Blue Jays. Once he plays for Toronto, he breaks the record for most MLB teams played for by one player — 14. pic.twitter.com/6wEcsx2x2G — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 11, 2019

Fired UNLV coach shines

Karen Dennis, who produced 27 All-Americans and two Olympians at UNLV before being fired as track coach in 2002, has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year for the fourth time at Ohio State.

Dennis, who also coached the U.S. women’s team at the Sydney Olympics during her UNLV tenure, became the first Big Ten coach in more than 20 years to lead men’s and women’s teams to indoor and outdoor championship sweeps in consecutive seasons.

I’m sure UNLV must have had a good reason for firing her.

Ohio State track and field's Karen Dennis becomes the first woman awarded the Men’s Big Ten Indoor Coach of the Year award https://t.co/KCwPNrbTZz — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) February 28, 2018

Quadruple Crown?

Horse racing trainer D. Wayne Lukas shared thoughts on how he would save the sport’s Triple Crown with Hall of Fame sports writer Jerry Izenberg, who makes his home in Henderson, during the run-up to the Preakness.

“You want to start a tradition that will benefit horse racing and spectators and help us grow more fans? Try this one,” Lukas said. “Make the Triple Crown four races instead of three and run them like this:

“Derby, first Saturday in May. Preakness, Memorial Day. Add the Travers (Stakes) on July 4 and run the Belmont on Labor Day. You got tradition remaining in the Derby date. Then you got three more races on three more holiday weekends. We will be making things better for the horses, with more time in between, and a far better attraction for the fans.”

JERRY IZENBERG: As @PreaknessStakes fights for survival, D. Wayne Lukas has a plan to save the Triple Crown https://t.co/NDK4j3NdNC — Fred Sternburg (@TooFred) May 15, 2019

Kyle’s Indy window

Turning to another form of horsepower, NASCAR champion Kyle Busch of Las Vegas indicated his window for doing the Indianapolis 500-Coca-Cola 600 double on Memorial Day weekend might be closing.

“Honestly, I guess if I continue to work out and try to get in shape or stay in shape or get in better shape, then I can continue to keep that door open for longer,” Busch said. “I’ve been doing all those things. Whether or not the opportunity is ever presented, we’ll see what happens. As of now, I don’t have any plans.”

Busch’s older brother, Kurt, attempted the double in 2014, finishing sixth en route to earning Indy 500 Rookie of the Year honors before failing to finish at Charlotte because of engine problems.

Kyle Busch on potentially doing the Indy 500-Coke 600 double: ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/cZHiukgJBx — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 17, 2019

0:01

Racer Brendan Gaughan, during the Sirius XM NASCAR Radio “Gone Racin’” betting show he hosts with Las Vegas Motor Speedway media director Jeff Motley at the VSiN studio at South Point:

“We use the nickname ‘Kidney Stone’ for some drivers because they are so hard to pass.”

Props to Brendan Gaughan on the line of the night during his @VSiNLive #NASCAR gambling show, "Gone Racin'". "We use the nickname 'kidney stone' for some drivers because they're so hard to pass!"@Brendan62 & @jeffmotleylvms host Thursdays at 10p ET on @SiriusXMNASCAR (Ch. 90)! pic.twitter.com/oUUcjNgW8g — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) May 10, 2019

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.