Hank Aaron left his mark on Atlanta — even with old Falcons

FILE- In this May 17, 1970, file photo Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron, center, poses for photos after getting his 3,000th career hits during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. At left is Hall of Famer Stan Musial who was the last man to accomplish the feat, hitting his 3,000th in 1958. At right is Bill Bartholomay, owner of the Braves.

FILE - In this April 8, 1974, file photo, Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron holds aloft the ball he hit for his 715th career home in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron (44) breaks Babe Ruth's record for career home runs as he hits his 715th off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing in the fourth inning of the game opener at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Ga., April 8, 1974. (AP Photo)

FILE- In this July 14, 1968, file photo, Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron smiles as he looks at the trophy presented him by Braves President Bill Bartholomay, after Aaron hit his 500th career home run in Atlanta.

Joe DiMaggio and Hank Aaron, wearing their Sultan of Swat crowns at rakish angles, pose with the awards at 11th annual Tops in Sports banquet, Jan. 14, 1964, in Baltimore, Maryland. Aaron, an outfielder with the Milwaukee Braves, was given the award for his slugging record of last season which included 44 homers and 130 runs batted in. DiMaggio, the former New York Yankees' star, was given a retroactive award for his 1939 record. (AP Photo/William A. Smith)

A new sign showing the number of Hank Aaron's home runs provides a background as he runs off the field after the eighth inning of the first game of the doubleheader with the Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Stadium, Sept. 10, 1973. (AP Photo)

Former Yankee star Roger Maris talks with Hank Aaron on July 17, 1973, in Atlanta. Maris says he knows the pressure that Aaron in under as the Braves star is shy seventeen home runs of Babe Ruth's career record of 714. (AP Photo/BJ)

Milwaukee Braves' Hank Aaron is carried from the baseball field Sept. 23, 1957, by teammates after they won the National League pennant with a 4-2 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo)

FILE- In this March 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron swings a bat at home plate during spring training.

Major League Baseball's all-time career home run record holder Hank Aaron and his wife Billye take a lap in a golf cart around Turner Field in Atlanta, Thursday, April, 8, 1999, after a ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of his breaking Babe Ruth's record of 714 home runs on April 8, 1974. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FILE- In this July 12, 2004, file photo, home run record holder Hank Aaron greets San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds before the start of the All-Star Home Run Derby in Houston.

FILE- In this March 29, 2017, file photo, Hank Aaron looks at his new statue in Monument Garden at SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, after the unveiling ceremony in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves employees place flowers next to a portrait Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron outside Truist Park, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Atlanta.

Les Motes and his two-year-old daughter Mahalia leave flowers, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Atlanta, near the spot where a ball hit for a home run by Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron cleared the wall to break Babe Ruth's career home run record in 1974.

A baseball left by a fan rests in a growing memorial Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Atlanta, near the spot where a ball hit for home run by Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron cleared the wall to break Babe Ruth's home run record in 1974.

When word got out that Hank Aaron had died Friday, George Kunz left a message on my voice mail. The former All-Pro offensive tackle was seeking confirmation that the grim news was true.

Most baseball fans of a certain age still recall where they were and what they were doing when Aaron smacked No. 715 off Al Downing to surpass Babe Ruth’s career home run total. How when others cheered against him in less than eloquent fashion, the introspective slugger responded only with modesty and civility.

But Kunz mostly wanted to talk about his warning track power.

That’s a description rarely used in conjunction with the kind and decent slugger who during 23 illustrious major league seasons walloped 755 baseballs that cleared the warning track and landed in distant bleachers, bullpens and, after the Braves moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta, a since eliminated mascot’s teepee.

So perhaps it is best to let Kunz explain:

“When I was drafted by Atlanta (second overall in 1969 after O.J. Simpson was selected first by Buffalo) we had the Coaches All-American Game in Atlanta, at old Fulton County Stadium,” recalled the longtime Las Vegan and former bulwark of the Falcons’ offensive line under coach Norm Van Brockin.

“The Coaches All-American Game game was in the middle of the baseball season, so the Braves arranged for the All-Americans to be paired with a member of their club. They would stand in front of the outfield wall and you could get their autographs.

“I was paired with Hank Aaron.”

Atlanta icons

All-Americans who had starred at less-heralded schools such as Indiana, New Mexico State and The Citadel were paired with baseball equivalents such as Gary Neibauer, Walt Hriniak and Gil Garrido. But as the Falcons’ top draft pick from Notre Dame, Kunz was chosen to partner Hammerin’ Hank himself.

As more than one baseball announcer in those days was fond of exalting, “Holy Cow!”

Kunz said Aaron could not have been been more gracious.

“My wife was there, too (Mary Sue Kunz was the queen of that year’s college all-star game before she and George were married), and I’ve got a picture of us near the outfield fence, with Hank in his Braves’ uniform and me in an all-star uniform,” he said.

That photo remains one of his prized possessions.

“I’ve known Hank a long time, and I wish I could say we were great friends,” Kunz said before sharing another anecdote suggesting they might have been closer friends than the football star lets on.

Riding with the Hammer

Kunz said he once was walking Atlanta streets when a guy driving a sporty two-seat Mercedes Benz began to wave and honk his horn.

“So I go over and it’s Hank. ‘C’mon, get in the car.’ We went out and had lunch and had a great conversation. He was kind enough to remember me from that football event.”

Aaron was a five-tool player before the term existed. But when you add in class, grace, dignity and fellowship, there weren’t enough tools in the box to describe the baseball home run king, Kunz said. Hammerin’ Hank had it all. Including gobs and gobs of warning track power.

“The way he treated the fans when they came to ask for his autograph — and they way they looked at him when we were signing — was something I’ll never forget.”

Kunz would go to become one of the best offensive linemen of his era. He played in the Pro Bowl eight times, including five of his six seasons in Atlanta.

But when they met, Hank Aaron was Hammerin’ Hank, one of the most feared hitters baseball has ever known. And George Kunz was just another big kid with stars in his eyes, and on the broad shoulders of his generic college all-star jersey.

“You couldn’t imagine a more wonderful gentleman who also was an athlete. He was a class guy.”

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.