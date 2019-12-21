High Las Vegas prices cause Raiders’ ‘Violator’ to retire

Waybe Mabry, one of the Raiders’ most ardent and recognizable fans, said he won’t be able to follow the team to Las Vegas because season tickets cost too much.

Raiders super fan Wayne Mabry, known as "Violator," in his hotel room at 4 a.m. in Dublin, Calif. before the final Raider home game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Mabry drives six hours from Moreno Valley, Calif., for each Oakland home game, and has been a cornerstone of the infamous Raiders "Black Hole" for the past 28 years. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders super fan Wayne Mabry, known as "Violator," applies makeup in his hotel room at 4 a.m. in Dublin, Calif. in preparation for the final Raider home game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Mabry drives six hours from Moreno Valley, Calif., for each Oakland home game, and has been a cornerstone of the infamous Raiders "Black Hole" for the past 28 years. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders super fan Wayne Mabry, known as "Violator," takes a moment to reflect in his hotel room at 4 a.m. in Dublin, Calif. before the final Raider home game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Mabry drives six hours from Moreno Valley, Calif., for each Oakland home game, and has been a cornerstone of the infamous Raiders "Black Hole" for the past 28 years. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gloves and arm bands line the counter in Wayne Mabry's hotel room at 4 a.m. in Dublin, Calif. as the Raider super fan, known as "Violator," prepares for the final Raider home game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Mabry drives six hours from Moreno Valley, Calif., for each Oakland home game, and has been a cornerstone of the infamous Raiders "Black Hole" for the past 28 years. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders super fan Wayne Mabry, known as "Violator," puts his trademark earring in at his hotel room at 4 a.m. in Dublin, Calif. in preparation for the final Raider home game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Mabry drives six hours from Moreno Valley, Calif., for each Oakland home game, and has been a cornerstone of the infamous Raiders "Black Hole" for the past 28 years. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders super fan Wayne Mabry, known as "Violator," walks through a tailgate outside the Oakland Coliseum before the start of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Just before the fights broke out at Oakland Coliseum after the Raiders played their final game there on Sunday, two faces of the franchise made news in the notorious enclave of the aging stadium infamously known as the Black Hole.

Derek Carr, the team’s mercurial quarterback, was booed without mercy.

Wayne Mabry, one of its most recognizable supporters, retired without malice.

Well, perhaps a little malice — toward those who set Raiders’ ticket prices ahead of their move to Las Vegas next season.

Mabry, better known as “The Violator” — arguably the most outlandish of a motley crew of characters who dress up like it’s Halloween to cheer the Raiders on Sunday afternoons — told a TV reporter what he told me while driving to Oakland for the last time to witness pro football.

That after 28 years, he was retiring as one of the team’s most ardent fans.

“I understand the business side of it,” the retired 63-year-old union carpenter and face-painter said about the Raiders’ impending move to Las Vegas. “But as a fan, I feel like I’m being evicted. I’m still paying the rent, but they’re selling the property.”

Violator suggested he would have to sell his home near Riverside, California, and all of his body armor to be able to afford a seat license and season tickets at Allegiant Stadium.

“I’ll continue to be a fan. That’s a lifetime commitment,” he said as he and wife Bertha motored up Interstate 5 for the last time to bid the Raiders farewell with a menacing stare. “But I’ve been pretty much priced out.”

So despite Las Vegas being three hours closer to his home than Oakland, the Mighty Violator has “clocked out.”

Living on a fixed income and a disability check made it difficult to afford $2,4o0 for a season ticket in the Black Hole, he said. Paying more than that for a personal seat license and season ticket in Las Vegas will make it impossible for him to follow the team to Southern Nevada.

But if a local car or RV dealership wanted to sponsor him, he’d considered unretiring as fast as the Raiders blew that big lead against the Jaguars.

If one had to guess, The Violator would do anything to help John Barr sell you a car.

Wayne Mabry has spent 24 years driving from LA to Oakland to transform into The Violator & cheer on the Raiders. Now he's being priced out of Vegas. He joined the TFG Pod to talk that emotional final game in Oakland & murky future of The Black Hole. https://t.co/PpgZlM70XF — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) December 19, 2019

Around the horn

— Second generation UNLV golfer and former Foothill High basketball star Taylor Montgomery fired a final round 63 in a Korn Ferry Tour qualifying tournament in Florida to tie for 13th and earn an exemption for the first eight events on pro golf’s triple-A tour in 2020. Said proud papa Monte, a former Rebels All-American: “I told him if he ever makes it into a major, I’ll caddie for him.”

Leading the Rebs on The Kampen Course @PurdueMensGolf in rnd2 @NCAA golf Regs. is Taylor Montgomery playing with @unmgolf and @IlliniMGolf pic.twitter.com/tLy4qbBvpn — UNLV Men's Golf (@UNLVGolf) May 16, 2017

— Iowa football coaching legend Hayden Fry, who died Tuesday at age 90, was a longtime resident of Mesquite. “I was in Iowa for 20 years. I’ve been out here for 16 years now and my butt still hasn’t thawed out,” said the colorful Texan in 2015 who painted the visitors’ locker room at Kinnick Stadium pink and inspired the hit TV series “Coach.”

My favorite Hayden Fry story… RIP pic.twitter.com/Yo3I7anJ5A — Bill Christensen (@BillChrstnsn5) December 18, 2019

Bear Bryant didn't serve as the inspiration for a TV show. Neither did Nick Saban or Woody Hayes. Hayden Fry did, though. pic.twitter.com/pLZVK7ZfG2 — Go Hayden Fry Awesome (@IowaAwesome) December 18, 2019

— Butch Goring, the first coach of the IHL’s Las Vegas Thunder — the team that introduced pro hockey to Las Vegas — is having his jersey retired by the New York Islanders for whom he helped win four consecutive Stanley Cup championships during the 1980s. His No. 91 will join those championship banners in the rafters on Feb. 29.

Today has become one of the best days of my https://t.co/2o3VDvTIbI have my number retired is beyond expression and belief.The response from fans and friends as well as family is overwhelming.February can not come fast enough.Thanks to everyone for the kind words — Butch Goring (@91Butch) December 18, 2019

Butch Goring, the 1st coach of the Las Vegas Thunder, likes @GoldenKnights' chances to succeed https://t.co/qKxoqoCJJL pic.twitter.com/ewQSpvRUmi — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) December 21, 2016

#Isles News: The team will officially retire John Tonelli’s #27 on Friday, Feb. 21 and Butch Goring’s #91 on Saturday, Feb. 29. Details: https://t.co/Hx6LT95rDd pic.twitter.com/z0AAPaE0zc — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 18, 2019

— Chuck O’Bannon Jr., a highly prized basketball recruit who played his senior year at Bishop Gorman and signed with Southern California, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. O’Bannon, the son of former UCLA star Charles O’Bannon, played in only 14 games as a freshman for the Trojans. This season he played in 11 games and scored just two points on a couple of free throws.

Chuck O’Bannon Jr., a former top-100 recruit who never found his stride with USC basketball, has entered the transfer portal: https://t.co/6OrKYQKkMn — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 16, 2019

— Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, whose No. 6 Wildcats were upset 69-66 by Utah at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night, on former Utes’ coach Rick Majerus: “A basketball genius. It’s all he did was basketball. I like watching the Alaska (TV) shows, and I don’t sleep in my office. This guy was basketball. He was like Kentucky Fried Chicken. We do chicken. There are no hamburgers here. Nothing. We do chicken. That’s kind of what he was.”

Unranked Utah takes down #6 Kentucky in Vegas and somewhere, Rick Majerus is smiling. pic.twitter.com/DY4A0mWCXV — Tom Wassell (@tomwassell) December 19, 2019

0:01

Get-in price for the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day pitting No. 5 Georgia against No. 7 Baylor: $6 on the resale market.

Get-in price for the Golden Knights’ Monday game against Colorado at T-Mobile Arena: $100.80 on the resale market.

Interested in attending the #SugarBowl showcasing #5 Georgia vs. #7 Baylor? Current get-in: $6 pic.twitter.com/2Ekky30pPV — TickPick (@TickPick) December 18, 2019

