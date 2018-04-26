Ron Kantowski

How Knights keep their (ice) cool during hot Las Vegas temps

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2018 - 12:13 pm
 

It was called the “Fog Game.”

Game 3, 1975 Stanley Cup finals, Philadelphia vs. Buffalo.

It was one of the strangest hockey games ever played.

During the first period as fog formed on the ice creating a surreal scene at Buffalo Memorial Auditorium, the Sabres’ Jim Lorentz swatted down a bat that had been living in the rafters of the ancient hockey barn. Flyers’ center Rick MacLeish dropped it into the penalty box: Two minutes for delay of game, one supposes.

At 18:29 of overtime, Rene Robert of the Sabres’ famous “French Connection” line rammed home a low shot from the right side that Flyers’ goalie Bernie Parent — and a lot of other people — never saw through the murk.

The Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers played a similar game during the 1988 finals. Fog formed on an 80-degree day and Game 4 was delayed several times. The power in Boston Garden failed during the second period with the score tied, forcing the game to be rescheduled.

The temperature in Las Vegas is expected to rise into the high 90s Thursday when the Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks finally drop the puck in their Western Conference semifinal series at T-Mobile Arena. Temperatures in the high 80s are predicted for Game 2 on Saturday.

Hopefully it’ll remain cool — and clear — inside with a minimum of flying mammals.

Keeping hot air out

Whereas Buffalo’s venerable Civic Auditorium was built in 1940 at a cost of $2.7 million and lacked modern amenities — such as air conditioning — T-Mobile cost $375 million to build, and the air conditioning blows so cold that any bats residing in the rafters probably have been displaced by arctic foxes.

“The whole idea is that ambient temperature and inside temperature have a relationship,” said T-Mobile conversion manager and ice maker George Salami. “The ice is very cold, and when the ambient temperature is really warm … it could cause fog.”

When the puck was dropped on Fog Game day in Buffalo, it was a mild 75 degrees with 62-percent humidity.

The average humidity in Las Vegas in April is around 2 percent. If the playoffs extended to August and monsoon season — and at this rate, they just might — there might be an issue. But with the temperature soaring like a deflected slap shot, Salami has issued instructions to keep doors closed and curtains drawn to guard against letting in hot air.

In that regard, if bombastic “Hockey Night in Canada” commentator Don Cherry isn’t planning to attend, it will probably be a good thing.

“We have big loading dock doors, and when it gets hot, it’s imperative we open and close those doors quickly,” said Salami, sounding as nervous as an expectant father. “I do worry about it.”

But as long as the doors stay closed and the curtains stay drawn and security clears forklift drivers out of the loading dock creases — and the T-Mobile air conditioning system doesn’t blow a gasket — it could be 150 degrees outside and the ice wouldn’t melt, Salami said.

Vitamin D on blue line

Knights coaches and players don’t seem too bothered by the prospect of hot weather.

“Our guys are used to that,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “There are teams in L.A. and Anaheim now, and some guys played there. It’s beautiful weather and nothing’s going to change. They’re focused on hockey.”

Defenseman Deryk Engelland, who has made Las Vegas his home since playing for the ECHL’s Wranglers on his way up the ladder, joked about the intensity of the sunshine: “You get some vitamin D when you get out of the rink, so that’d be one benefit,” he said.

“In a high-paced game, it’s a little warmer inside and they try to keep (the arena cooler). Other than that, I don’t think there’s too much effect. Once you’re going, you’re used to it.”

Engelland said fans probably will notice the difference more than the players.

“We notice it’s hot; they notice it’s cold in the stands. You probably notice it more going to Tampa Bay or California or something like that where the humidity’s higher.”

Fielding questions about the Las Vegas heat is just another sign the Knights have had a great season, Gallant said.

“The longer we go, the hotter it’s going to get here, so hopefully we can talk about that in two or three weeks time again,” he said.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: One-on-one with Ryan Reaves
Bryan Salmond talks to Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves about his time in Vegas, how he learned to be so physical and if it's hard to find a fight on the ice these days.
Golden Edge: Knights keeping the intensity up at practice
Bryan Salmond talks about an intense Golden Knights practice and whether the team is worried about being rusty.
Gerard Gallant speaks to the media about San Jose
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about an intense practice and what he thinks the hardest part of coming back after a long layoff will be.
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about the Golden Knights long break
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about what he's been doing to stay sharp during the long layoff before the series against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Knights talk about how they've stayed sharp
Deryk Engelland, Ryan Carpenter and Nate Schmidt talk about the upcoming series against the San Jose Sharks and how the team has maintained its edge during the long break.
Golden Edge: Second round preview, Brent Musburger joins the show
Elaine Wilson previews the Golden Knights series against the San Jose Sharks and interviews Vegas Sports and Information Network's managing editor Brent Musburger.
James Neal talks about the Stanley Cup, last year's playoffs
Golden Knights forward James Neal talks about what it'd be like to hoist the Stanley Cup and what he's bringing from his experiences from last season's post-season run with Nashville.
Golden Edge: Knights enjoying playoffs, Engelland named a Messier Finalist
Zac Pacleb talks to the Golden Knights about how much they watch the rest of the NHL playoffs as well as Deryk Engelland being named a finalist for the Mark Messier Award.
Gerard Gallant talks about the San Jose Sharks
Gerard Gallant talks to the media ahead of the Golden Knights' second round series against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Second round preview
Ed Graney and John Katsilometes discuss the Golden Knights' upcoming series against the San Jose Sharks as well as a woman making hockey-themed bow ties.
Golden Knights talk about matchup with the San Jose Sharks
Nate Schmidt, William Karlsson and James Neal discuss the upcoming series against the San Jose Sharks.
Deryk Engelland talks about being a Messier finalist
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland talks about being named a finalist for the Mark Messier Leadership Award.
Las Vegas singer Lily Arce creates Wolfgang Pup bow ties
Vegas Golden Knight fans can now get bow ties for their dogs and cats! Las Vegas Strip performer Lily Arce of David Perrico's Pop Strings, "O", and "Raiding the Rock Vault" has been designing doggie bow ties for years. After getting requests for customized VGK bowties, she decided to sell them on Etsy. You can find them on her online boutique, titled Wolfgang Pup Bowtique. Vegas performers including Daryll Borges have outfitted their pets with the ties, Borges' cat, Raja is seen here.
Golden Edge Facebook live at City National Arena
Ed Graney and John Katsilometes are live at Golden Knights practice at City National Arena to preview the team's upcoming Stanley Cup playoff series against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights eager to get back on the ice
Zac Pacleb gives a practice report, including how the Golden Knights feel about the long wait between sweeping the Los Angeles Kings and playing the San Jose Sharks.
Gallant gives an update on Reilly Smith and San Jose prep
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talked to the media after Monday's practice, including an update on Reilly Smith as well as how the long wait has impacted his team.
Players talk about the long wait before playing San Jose
Alex Tuch, Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault discuss their thoughts about the upcoming series against the San Jose Sharks as well as how they feel about the long wait between games.
Golden Edge: Knights take a day off ahead of its series against San Jose
Zac Pacleb talks about the Golden Knights taking the day off, including what Gerard Gallant had to say about players who haven't seen any playing time in the playoffs.
Gerard Gallant talks on the Golden Knights' day off
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks on the Golden Knights' day off ahead of their series with the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Knights Talk About Practice And Prepping For Sharks
Golden Knights Defenseman Brayden McNabb and Nate Schimdt talk about the upcoming games against the Sharks. Head coach Gerard Gallant talks about Brayden McNabb's role on the ice.
Golden Edge: Knights Practice after sweeping the LA Kings
Elaine Wilson and David Schoen were live at City National Arena for the Golden Knights first practice since sweeping the LA Kings in round one.
Golden Knights fan Dee Dravnieks of Perth, Australia
Golden Knights hockey fan Dee Dravnieks of Perth, Australia, talks about traveling more than 9,500 miles to see her favorite hockey team play in Las Vegas and Canada. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tickets on sale Monday for Knights’ series vs. San Jose
Tickets for the second-round series between the Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks go on sale at noon Monday. Less than 1,000 tickets will be available per game. Prices range from $125 to $495, a 30 to 40 percent increase from the first round. There is a four-ticket maximum per game per purchase. Standing room for both the Tower Deck and upper balcony areas will also be on sale Monday.
Station Casinos offers free wagers on Golden Knights to win Cup
Station Casinos will offer free bets on the Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup. The locals casino company announced a promotion offering free wagers ranging from $5 to $250 on the team who wins hockey’s most coveted trophy. Thousands of invited holders of Station’s Boarding Pass loyalty card will receive an offer by mail to swipe their cards Monday at kiosks at seven properties. A winning ticket could cash for up to $1,000. The Golden Knights are now the 4-1 co-favorites with the Nashville Predators to claim the NHL championship.
Golden Edge: Knights Sweep Playoff Series Against Kings
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Golden Knights beat reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights win against the Kings. The Golden Knights now have swept the series against the Kings in the first rounds of the playoffs.
Gerard Gallant talks about Game 4 and series win
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team getting a series sweep over the LA Kings.
Golden Knights players react to sweeping the Kings
James Neal, Reilly Smith and Brayden McNabb talk after the Golden Knights' 1-0 win to sweep the Los Angeles Kings.
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about the Game 4 win
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about the Golden Knights 1-0 win in Game 4 to sweep the Los Angeles Kings.
Vanderburg Elementary cheers on the Golden Knights with mascot Chance, Golden Aces cheerleaders
Students at Vanderburg Elementary wrote an original song for a #KnightUp contest from the Vegas Golden Knights. They won the contest and hosted Knights mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders for a pep rally. Over 300 students came together to cheer on the Knights as they head into their fourth playoff game.
Golden Edge: Knights have a chance to sweep the Kings
Bryan Salmond talks to David Schoen about the Golden Knights' playoff success as well as some of the best moments from our one-on-one interview with a few of the players.
Gerard Gallant talks about Game 3
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant reflects on Game 3 and the Golden Knights upcoming chance to sweep the Los Angeles Kings.
Erik Haula talks about his interaction with Kopitar
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula discusses his controversial moment in Game 3 with Anže Kopitar.
Golden Knights use fitness to grab 2-0 series lead
A day after beating the Kings 2-0 in double overtime, Golden Knights players credited their conditioning. "Your body is tired, but your mind is still racing," said forward Reilly Smith. "The crowd was unbelievable." A season-high gathering of 18,588 at T-Mobile Arena helped inspire the Knights to victory. "This is why we put in so much extra work all summer long," said defenseman Jon Merrill. "For a game like that." The series continues with Game 3 at Staples Center on Sunday night.
Knights success far exceeds LVCVA's tourism goals
Several months ago, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority set out to market the city as the sports capital of the world. With the addition of the Golden Knights and the Raiders, LVCVA saw the perfect opportunity to do so. The Knights' success and current Stanley Cup playoff run has resulted in a marketing marriage with Las Vegas that has been far more successful than anyone could have imagined. This season, the Knights have managed to unite the community and made hockey fans around the country take notice. “The Knights, in my mind, really put the exclamation point that we’re the sports capital of the world, not only what they’ve done on the ice in this historic season but how they brought the community together." Lisa Motley, director of sports marketing and special events for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Professional sports have been a staple for Las Vegas for decades with championship boxing matches, PGA golf tour events and the National Finals Rodeo. But big-league teams kept their distance from Nevada, due to lingering fears of sports betting somehow influencing games. "Las Vegas stands for something much more extensive and expansive now than what it once did" David Carter, executive director of the University of Southern California's Marshall Sports Business Institute
Smith Glad To Be Back In Lineup
The Golden Knights forward missed 15 games with an upper-body injury, (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hunt Said Buses Are Where Hockey Team Unity Gets Fostered
The Golden Knights defenseman was fortunate to have avoided any accidents while riding the bus in his hockey career. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Saskatchewan Native Brayden McNabb On The Humboldt Bus Tragedy
The Golden Knights defenseman knows the area well where the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck Friday and left 14 people dead. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims. On a night when the Golden Knights were looking to lock up the Pacific Division title and secure a championship banner, the team unveiled a banner of its own Saturday. The banner honors the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. Knights majority owner and chairman Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee also were on the ice, along with the family of shooting victim Neysa Tonks.
Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale Monday
The Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot Monday night, and now officials are revealing how fans can get tickets. The hottest tickets in town are going on sale Monday morning on the Golden Knights website. There will be less than 1,000 tickets made available for public sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will only be sold on a single-game basis. Are you planning to go to any Golden Knights playoff games?
Fleury notches milestone as Golden Knights stun Flyers 3-2
Marc-Andre Fleury became just the 13th goalie to reach 400 wins in his NHL career. Fleury stopped 38 shots and led the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night. Others in the 400-win club are Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall and current contemporaries Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist. “It’s a nice number to reach and all the guys in front of me I have great respect for and it’s cool to be part of that list,” Fleury said. Fleury played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, before being picked by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.
Rookie Whitecloud Anxious To Learn About Life In Nhl
The former Bemidji State defenseman was in Buffalo Saturday but did not play for the Knights vs. the Sabres. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Merrill glad to be back in Newark
The Golden Knights defenseman had played for the New Jersey Devils before joining the Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Vegas Golden Knights, US Army look to settle trademark dispute
The Golden Knights are looking to settle their trademark dispute with the U.S. Army. Both sides have been in a trademark dispute over the name “Golden Knights” and the primary colors of gray, gold and black. The Army says the hockey team’s use of Golden Knights as a trademark causes confusion with its parachute team. They are also known as the Golden Knights. The Army filed its complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Jan. 10. The Golden Knights filed a settlement motion with the patent office’s trademark trial and appeal board on Jan. 25. The motion gives the team 90 days to resolve issues with the Army. “We’re trying to form a joint use agreement where both sides can continue to have their name."
Golden Knights forecheck
At first glance, the Knights’ 1-2-2 forecheck doesn't look unusual. But it’s the aggression the Knights use that makes their forecheck unique. “They’re a tenacious team." - Flyers coach Dave Hakstol The Knights are second in the NHL with 642 takeaways. “I think it’s a good indicator when we’re playing well is when our forecheck is going.” - center Erik Haula
Nolan Patrick Adjusting To NHL
The Philadelphia Flyers rookie Center talked about his game on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the recent road trip
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the team's recent road trip Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights logo proves popular at No. 4 in NHL merchandise
The Golden Knights’ name and sharp-looking logo may not be big with the United States Army these days. But fans seem to like it. A lot. According to Fanatics, which oversees the league’s online shop, the Knights rank No. 4 in the NHL when it comes to merchandise sales. The New York Rangers are the No. 1 team in sales, followed by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fleury's impact on Pittsburgh lasting long after his time there
Marc-Andre Fleury has had a greater impact on Pittsburgh than just on the ice Fleury and his wife opened a playground at a Pennsylvania Boys and Girls Club The Sto-Ken-Rox Boys & Girls Club is located in McKees Rock, where more than 35 percent of residents live in poverty. The playground opened last year before Fleury started playing for the Golden Knights Fleury financed the construction of a state-of-the-art playground, as well as sports equipment to play hockey.
Ryan Carpenter Glad To Contribute To Golden Knights Win
The forward had a goal and an assist in the 4-3 victory over the Capitals Sunday , Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant Pleased With Knights Bounce-back Effort
The coach liked the way his team skated in the 4-3 win over Washington Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch On Golden Knights Resilient Win Over Capitals
The forward scored the game-winner Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nate Schmidt Returns To Washington
The Golden Knights defenseman talked about his time with the Capitals Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Zucker on his big season, fatherhood, Golden Knights’ success
Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker, who is from Las Vegas, says he is pleased with his play and the way the Knights have captured the hearts of his hometown speaking before the game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in St. Paul, Minn. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Neal On Representing The Golden Knights At The Nhl All-star Game
James Neal on representing the Golden Knights at the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Goaltender Marc-andre Fleury On The All-star Game
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury On All-star Weekend
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about representing the Golden Knights at the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Ron Kantowski
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Ron Kantowski Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like