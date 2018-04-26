How Knights keep their (ice) cool during hot Las Vegas temps

The temperature is expected to rise into the 90s when the Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks finally get around to dropping the puck in their Western Conference semifinal series at T-Mobile Arena, but it should still be cool inside.

The Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings take the ice before the start of game one of their first round playoff series on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

George Salami, Arena Conversion Manager paints the first blue line for hockey as T-Mobile Arena installs ice on the venue’s event floor for the first time. Saturday, July 30, 2016. CREDIT: Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureauu

George Salami, Arena Conversion Manager being interviewed as T-Mobile Arena installs ice on the venue’s event floor for the first time. Saturday, July 30, 2016. CREDIT: Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureauu

George Salami, Arena Conversion Manager being interviewed as T-Mobile Arena installs ice on the venue’s event floor for the first time. Saturday, July 30, 2016. CREDIT: Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureauu

George Salami, the T-Mobile Area conversion manager, sprays the first layer of white ice onto the NHL rink on Saturday, June 30, 2016, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

It was called the “Fog Game.”

Game 3, 1975 Stanley Cup finals, Philadelphia vs. Buffalo.

It was one of the strangest hockey games ever played.

During the first period as fog formed on the ice creating a surreal scene at Buffalo Memorial Auditorium, the Sabres’ Jim Lorentz swatted down a bat that had been living in the rafters of the ancient hockey barn. Flyers’ center Rick MacLeish dropped it into the penalty box: Two minutes for delay of game, one supposes.

At 18:29 of overtime, Rene Robert of the Sabres’ famous “French Connection” line rammed home a low shot from the right side that Flyers’ goalie Bernie Parent — and a lot of other people — never saw through the murk.

The Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers played a similar game during the 1988 finals. Fog formed on an 80-degree day and Game 4 was delayed several times. The power in Boston Garden failed during the second period with the score tied, forcing the game to be rescheduled.

The temperature in Las Vegas is expected to rise into the high 90s Thursday when the Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks finally drop the puck in their Western Conference semifinal series at T-Mobile Arena. Temperatures in the high 80s are predicted for Game 2 on Saturday.

Hopefully it’ll remain cool — and clear — inside with a minimum of flying mammals.

Keeping hot air out

Whereas Buffalo’s venerable Civic Auditorium was built in 1940 at a cost of $2.7 million and lacked modern amenities — such as air conditioning — T-Mobile cost $375 million to build, and the air conditioning blows so cold that any bats residing in the rafters probably have been displaced by arctic foxes.

“The whole idea is that ambient temperature and inside temperature have a relationship,” said T-Mobile conversion manager and ice maker George Salami. “The ice is very cold, and when the ambient temperature is really warm … it could cause fog.”

When the puck was dropped on Fog Game day in Buffalo, it was a mild 75 degrees with 62-percent humidity.

The average humidity in Las Vegas in April is around 2 percent. If the playoffs extended to August and monsoon season — and at this rate, they just might — there might be an issue. But with the temperature soaring like a deflected slap shot, Salami has issued instructions to keep doors closed and curtains drawn to guard against letting in hot air.

In that regard, if bombastic “Hockey Night in Canada” commentator Don Cherry isn’t planning to attend, it will probably be a good thing.

“We have big loading dock doors, and when it gets hot, it’s imperative we open and close those doors quickly,” said Salami, sounding as nervous as an expectant father. “I do worry about it.”

But as long as the doors stay closed and the curtains stay drawn and security clears forklift drivers out of the loading dock creases — and the T-Mobile air conditioning system doesn’t blow a gasket — it could be 150 degrees outside and the ice wouldn’t melt, Salami said.

Vitamin D on blue line

Knights coaches and players don’t seem too bothered by the prospect of hot weather.

“Our guys are used to that,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “There are teams in L.A. and Anaheim now, and some guys played there. It’s beautiful weather and nothing’s going to change. They’re focused on hockey.”

Defenseman Deryk Engelland, who has made Las Vegas his home since playing for the ECHL’s Wranglers on his way up the ladder, joked about the intensity of the sunshine: “You get some vitamin D when you get out of the rink, so that’d be one benefit,” he said.

“In a high-paced game, it’s a little warmer inside and they try to keep (the arena cooler). Other than that, I don’t think there’s too much effect. Once you’re going, you’re used to it.”

Engelland said fans probably will notice the difference more than the players.

“We notice it’s hot; they notice it’s cold in the stands. You probably notice it more going to Tampa Bay or California or something like that where the humidity’s higher.”

Fielding questions about the Las Vegas heat is just another sign the Knights have had a great season, Gallant said.

“The longer we go, the hotter it’s going to get here, so hopefully we can talk about that in two or three weeks time again,” he said.

