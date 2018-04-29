Knights finally make it to prime time, gain national appeal

Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals was televised live and in prime time on NBC audience. It was first time the Golden Knights skated in front of a national TV audience.

Remember before the hockey season started, when it appeared for the longest time that Golden Knights games wouldn’t be available to Cox Cable subscribers?

When cynics said the only people watching the NHL expansion team play on TV would be waiting to pick up a pizza at one of those MacKenzie River parlors that team patriarch Bill Foley owns up in Montana?

When not even ESPN 8, “The Ocho,” or ESPN 9, “The Nueve,” seemed interested?

Well, that was 87 games ago.

Game 88 of Miracle on Ice Redux — aka Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals pitting the San Jose Sharks against the Golden Overachievers of Las Vegas — was televised live and in prime time to a national NBC audience.

It was first time the Knights skated in front of a national viewership on NBC “The Uno.”

Were the Knights ready for prime time? They didn’t appear to be during a sloppy double-overtime 4-3 loss at T-Mobile Arena.

Two questions were raised in the manner of a Evander Kane high stick to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare’s noggin during another rollicking display of postseason professional ice hockey:

One, what took NBC so long?

Two, is it possible the Golden Knights are becoming America’s Hockey Team?

Maple Leafs of the desert

The Maple Leafs of Toronto probably will always be Canada’s team, though they haven’t hoisted Lord Stanley’s Cup since 1967. The Leafs are to hockey what the Cubs are to baseball.

Likewise, the Montreal Canadiens will always be popular with French-speaking Canadians named Jacques and Gilles, and with men who wear top hats and overcoats to hockey games.

On the domestic side of the blue line, when the Chicago Blackhawks were lighting the red lamp in their heyday, that infernal “Chelsea Dagger” ditty by The Fratellis became seared to our collective cortex like a salmon to a frying pan. The Hawks still are beloved in the Rust Belt and wherever Chicagoans move to escape the winter.

The other Original Six stateside teams — Rangers, Red Wings, Bruins — always will have throngs of passionate and educated followers.

But the Knights are new kids on the frozen pond. Like the new girl in school, or the new boy, there is curiosity. Everybody wants to get to know them. Everybody wants to ask them to the dance.

Everybody wants to buy the jersey.

“In our sport, it’s very tribal,” NHL.com hockey columnist Nick Cotsonika said during the second-period intermission Saturday. “This is a very special story, from what happened on Oct. 1, to how the team has played.

“Everybody likes to root for a new team, especially young fans. This is a team you can root for from the start and call it your own.”

Not only is it a new team, but it’s a new team that wins. And it plays in America’s most exciting city, in what is becoming America’s loudest hockey arena.

“I think it’s right up there with Chicago Stadium,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said in comparing the decibels in T-Mobile to those in the venerable “Madhouse on Madison” that served as the Blackhawks’ home rink and made the backbones of hockey fans tingle through the 1994 season.

“It was loud there, too,” Gallant said.

Wrote San Francisco Chronicle columnist Ann Killion on her Twitter account before the puck was dropped late Saturday afternoon: “The noise in this arena is obscene.”

So the Knights have a raucous home building, and they have a raucous fan base both at home and abroad — last week I wrote about a fan who traveled nearly 10,000 miles from Perth, Australia, to experience the obscene noise; this week, I was told of a hockey fan named Aline who works in the Arctic Circle and has developed an allegiance to the team.

Now that’s a widespread fan base.

Super sales

It was recently reported the Knights lead the NHL in merchandise sales, and that was before Lady Liberty in the New York-New York harbor was measured for a 28-foot, 600-pound Knights sweater that took 400 man hours to assemble.

“It’s really safe to assume that we’ve never seen this kind of response,” to an expansion team, said Jack Boyle, co-president of retail sales for Fanatics North America.

While it’s probably premature to anoint the Knights America’s Hockey Team, how long do you think it might be before the Kings’ defenseman non grata Drew Doughty gets the bright idea to skate to the middle of the ice at T-Mobile and disrespect the Golden Knights logo?

