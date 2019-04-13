Las Vegan Erick Fedde combines on minor league no-hitter

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Erick Fedde works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Erick Fedde works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde pitches during the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Washington Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Washington Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde keeps his eye on a ball hit by Miami Marlins' JT Riddle as it bounces in the air before throwing Riddle out at first during the fourth inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game Monday, March 4, 2019, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The message via social said that Erick Fedde, a former Las Vegas High and UNLV star, had pitched a no-hitter Thursday night.

He sort of did.

It wasn’t for the Washington Nationals. Or even for the Fresno Grizzlies, the Nats’ Triple-A affiliate, who are playing four games against the Aviators at beautiful Las Vegas Ballpark this weekend.

And it wasn’t a nine-inning no-hitter.

Fedde pitched the first six innings and combined with two others in recording the no-hitter for the Harrisburg Senators, the Nationals’ Double-A team, against the Bowie Baysox.

Explanation: There was no room for the 2014 first-round draft choice in Washington’s rotation when the season started. Rather than ship Fedde to distant Fresno (2,793 miles from the Washington Monument), the Nats put him in Harrisburg (121 miles from the Lincoln Memorial) so he could be recalled at short notice.

As for being limited to six innings and 79 pitches — 50 of which he threw for strikes — that’s just the way baseball is with pitch counts these days.

It still was an excellent outing for the 26-year-old right-hander, 2-4 with a 5.54 ERA in 11 starts for the Nats in 2018 before shoulder soreness put him on the injured list.

“He was awesome out there,” Harrisburg pitching coach Michael Tejera told MiLB.com. “Erick’s healthy right now, which is the most important thing. He’s got the stuff to be successful in the majors. For him, it’s all about commanding the baseball. Once he gets that down, he’ll be ready to shine up there.”

Big ups to the Sens on the combined no-hitter tonight! Erick Fedde. Jordan Mills. Aaron Barrett. 9 IP // 0 H // 0 R // 2 BB // 6 Ks pic.twitter.com/BN02oT1Am7 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 12, 2019

Feel the Thunder

You never know who is going to jump up and be a hero in the Stanley Cup playoffs. It might even be a guy who wound up playing minor league hockey in Las Vegas.

“When you start throwing in the younger players, it is a bit of a crapshoot, but it’s not unusual,” Mike Milbury, NBC hockey analyst and former Boston Bruins defenseman, said on a teleconference before the playoffs. “I can remember back several times guys like Craig Janney in Boston or Bobby Joyce. I mean, a lot of guys that have come in and have added a certain spark.”

As a 21-year-old rookie, Joyce scored eight goals and added six assists in 23 playoff games for the 1987-88 Bruins, who were swept in the final by the Edmonton Oilers. He scored 15 goals with 18 assists in 63 games for the inaugural Las Vegas Thunder of the International Hockey League a few years later.

He was always quick with a friendly word, and it was good to hear his name again.

Bob Joyce, who had three 2-goal games while having rookie status, is today's PotD https://t.co/96NpqV8ZF6 pic.twitter.com/NuyXmt3KvS — Hockey Reference (@hockey_ref) April 10, 2017

Local girl wins Augusta

Do green blazers come in girls sizes, too?

Henderson’s Yana Wilson won the Drive, Chip & Putt championship in the girls age 12-13 division on the hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club in the run-up to this year’s Masters. The 12-year-old Miller Middle School student walloped her drive 230.3 yards to help clinch the win.

She played her way to Augusta through the Youth on Course program, which allows youngsters to play golf at participating courses for $5.

Yana Wilson has won over 90 golf tournaments. She just added a #DriveChipandPutt win to the list. pic.twitter.com/UsPjJGH27k — Drive, Chip & Putt (@DriveChipPutt) April 7, 2019

Back to fist bumps

Las Vegan Joey Gallo said he and longtime pal Nomar Mozara of the Texas Rangers will discontinue their intimate home run celebration after internet people made a big deal about it.

This is probably the most politically correct way I can describe it: After Gallo hit his fourth homer of the season, he and Mozara did this ritual in which they appeared to check each other for groin injuries.

“We apologize for that,” the former Bishop Gorman slugger said after TV cameras caught him and Mozara giving each other a low five. “We’ve done it for a while, but we won’t be doing it any longer.”

The Joey Gallo homer was great, but what’s up with the handshake between him and Nomar Mazara? 😳@corbydavidson @GreatDonovan @gordonkeith @badkaratemovie pic.twitter.com/6tcinsJ7LR — Welp, see ya later (@MYTQuinn1) April 7, 2019

0:01

Country music star Jake Owen, to Phil Mickelson at Jordan Spieth’s wedding the day after The Match pay-per-view debacle against Tiger Woods at Shadow Creek:

“Hey, Phil, you owe me (expletive) $29.99 for wasting four hours of my life with the (expletive) golf I’ve ever seen.”

Mickelson, to Owen as he reached into his pocket for a wad of $100 bills:

“I won 90,000 of these yesterday. Take a hundred and go (expletive) yourself.”

I saw the whole thing go down. Was epic on both fronts. — Ryan Parsons (@golforacleryno) April 2, 2019

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.