Las Vegas baseball players excel at Mesa Community College

Mesa (Arizona) Community College has seven Las Vegas players on its roster and is ranked No. 2 in the nation. The U.S. 93 pipeline began to flow in 2011.

Seven Las Vegas-area players have helped Mesa Community College of Arizona to a No. 2 ranking in the national junior college baseball poll. L to r, Kelton Lachelt (Foothill), Taylor Darden (Coronado), Alex Elizondo Foothill), Braxton Bruschke (Spring Valley), Jacob Bavarro (Durango), Kaeden Camat-Toki (Liberty), Erik Dulittle (Spring Valley). (Courtesy Mesa CC)

It used to be that strength in numbers was an expression.

That was before the Mesa (Arizona) Community College baseball team turned it into a blueprint for success as it applies to recruiting players from Nevada.

In 2014, the Thunderbirds had nine such players, including eight from Southern Nevada, and won the NJCAA Division II JUCO World Series.

This season, Mesa CC has seven locals and is ranked No. 2 in the nation.

“Over the years we’ve had a lot of success with kids coming from Vegas,” Mesa CC assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Doug Rose said in a phone conversation. “The kids from Las Vegas just seem to have an edge (when it comes to) competing.”

The U.S. 93 pipeline began to flow after Mesa coach Tony Cirelli started following the progress of Jake Hager of Sierra Vista High, his cousin and 2011 Tampa Bay Rays’ first-round draft pick. Bonanza’s Kyler Newby and Bobby McMurray were the first two Las Vegans to star at Mesa since Marty and Tommy Barrett during the late 1970s.

The current ones, listed in order of their Mesa jersey numbers, are Alex Elizondo, a catcher from Foothill; Taylor Darden, an infielder from Coronado; Jacob Bavarro, a pitcher from Durango; Kaeden Camat-Toki, an outfielder from Liberty; Erik Dulittle, a pitcher from Spring Valley; Kelton Lachelt, a pitcher from Foothill; and Braxton Bruschke, a pitcher from Spring Valley.

Darden, who is batting .404 and has signed to play at Incarnate Word, an NCAA Division I member of the Southland Conference, is the headliner among the locals. Darden played on last year’s Mesa team that lost to Northern Oklahoma Enid in the NJCAA Division II championship game.

Part of Mesa’s proud baseball tradition is sending alumni to the big leagues. In addition to the Barretts, who spent 13 combined seasons in the majors (Marty 10, Tommy 3), other former Thunderbirds stalwarts include Hubie Brooks, Dave Collins, Mickey Hatcher and Ken Phelps.

Around the horn

— In addition to its JUCO World Series success, the Mesa CC diamond was the site of a popular Red Bull commercial in which another Las Vegan, Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant, donned a disguise and tried to prank the team.

Bryant was introduced as a midseason transfer from overseas named Roy Nabryt. Rose, who appears in the spot, said the script was Cirelli’s idea.

“He’s a big donkey who’s got crazy power,” Cirelli warned his players, adding that the big kid from overseas probably was going to rob some guys of playing time.

— In discussing his 2014 national championship squad, Cirelli said all of the good ballplayers in Las Vegas can’t go to College of Southern Nevada.

This season, there are 15 on the CSN roster. The Coyotes, who started the season ranked No. 12 in the NJCAA’s Division I, are 16-8 after beating the College of Southern Idaho on Thursday and twice Friday at Morse Stadium in Henderson.

Tune into The Howl, this morning at 9:00 AM. We have a loaded show for you today!

9:30 AM – Head Softball Coach Ashley Johnston

10:15 AM – Assistant Baseball Coach Mike Dunnhttps://t.co/9hljIJRyoO#TheHowl 🐺🎙️ pic.twitter.com/cJRP9Ibncb — CSN Athletics (@CSNCoyotes) February 24, 2020

— North Carolina produces the most NASCAR drivers per capita, with 2.99 per every million residents. No surprise there. Nevada is No. 2 with 2.97, which surely must come as a shock to stock car racing’s Alabama Gang.

Happy Birthday to the late Davey Allison, out of Hueytown, Alabama; A Member of ‘The Alabama Gang’ best known for driving the #28 Texaco-Havoline Ford, 1992 Daytona 500 Winner, NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers, NASCAR Hall of Fame; 2-25-1961 to 7-13-1993 ( aged 32).. pic.twitter.com/WDD7ikIATO — Larry in Missouri (@LarryInMissouri) February 25, 2020

— Leftovers from the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway won by Joey Logano for the second straight year: There were 25 passes for the lead, the most at LVMS since 2007, and 83.5 percent of respondents to The Athletic’s “Was it a good race?” poll replied in the affirmative.

That was second to the 84 percent who said they liked the 2018 fall LVMS race in which a blistering track and tires caused a bunch of wrecks.

Heck of a race up front this past Sunday in Vegas. 25 lead changes was the most for a race @LVMotorSpeedway since March 2007. Strong. https://t.co/sjKDV91N51 — Matt Stallknecht (@mstallknecht41) February 26, 2020

— Congratulations to Carolyn Swords on her retirement from the Aces and on her new assignment with the WNBA team’s marketing department. During her two years with the team, the Boston College graduate spent so much time in the community that she often was mistaken as a census taker or a tall pizza delivery person.

Official: @CarolynSwords has announced her retirement from the @WNBA and will join the Aces' front office. Full story 👇 https://t.co/gpKsAIixFD — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) February 24, 2020

❤️⚔️ Aces fans, give it up and show @CarolynSwords all the love ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/z4iwJ3dygE — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) February 24, 2020

0:01

— Something to consider when the Oakland A’s and Cleveland Indians are sending out guys wearing high jersey numbers to pitch during Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark: There were 45 complete games in the major leagues in 2019. In 1980, the A’s had 94 by themselves.

There were 45 complete games in the entire major leagues this year; the 1980 Oakland A’s had 94. pic.twitter.com/rgqDdpO9qc — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) December 12, 2019

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.