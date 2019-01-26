Las Vegas Motor Speedway to remove additional seats

A Friday internet report detailing additional downsizing at International Speedway’s NASCAR tracks prompted a Twitter response from a race fan indicating LVMS is doing the same.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway apparently is shrinking again.

A Friday internet report detailing additional downsizing at International Speedway’s NASCAR tracks prompted a Twitter response from a race fan indicating LVMS is doing the same.

“Check out @LV Motor Speedway had to relocate my seats,” wrote Jesse@American83. An accompanying image, which appeared to be from a ticket brochure, said LVMS was removing odd-numbered rows from several sections in the main grandstand to install railings for food and drink.

But the person being displaced did not seem interested in additional fan comfort.

“I’ve had my seats for years, now gotta move for some railing for (a) better experience? Just want my old seats,” wrote Jesse@American83 in a follow-up tweet.

A speedway source said changes still were being discussed and wouldn’t be made until the fall Cup Series race.

Seating capacity at the 1.5-mile oval, one of eight NASCAR tracks owned by Speedway Motorsports, was significantly reduced last year, leaving around 80,000 permanent seats. During NASCAR’s heyday, LVMS regularly drew race day crowds estimated at 140,000.

The speedway hosted two NASCAR races for the first time in 2018. The inaugural South Point 400 run in September heat attracted about 45,000 spectators, an all-time Las Vegas low for a Cup Series race.

Check out @LVMotorSpeedway had to relocate my seats, they are removing more seats as well to install rail for food and drinks…. pic.twitter.com/7x2qaDCmLM — Jesse (@American83) January 26, 2019

Polster, Rangers near deal

Former Las Vegas soccer star Matt Polster has been granted a work permit, clearing the way for him to sign with heralded pro soccer club Rangers in Scotland.

Reports out of Glasgow on Friday said the signing of Polster, a Palo Verde High product who began his pro career as a right back for the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer, appears imminent. Polster impressed Rangers manager Steven Gerrard during a recent tryout, they said.

If Polster agrees to contract terms, it is believed he will become the first Las Vegas high school soccer star to play professionally in Europe.

A player who can play in defence and midfield, who is coming back from two knee injuries. New Rangers signing Matt Polster profiledhttps://t.co/AdHGPKzwX8 — Football Scotland (@Football_SCOT) January 20, 2019

Bryant bored by St. Louis

It appears Kris Bryant finally has made an enemy. The whole city of St. Louis and several surrounding suburbs apparently are on his case after he said during a Cubs fanfest event that the home of the archrival Cardinals was “boring.”

Knowing the mild-mannered Bryant, somebody probably had to elbow him in the ribs before he’d say something like that. But you would have thought he wrote “Stan Musial stinks” (Bryant would never say “sucks”) on the Gateway Arch in indelible black magic marker, judging from the reaction.

“It will carry (into the season),” Cardinals catcher and soul of the franchise Yadier Molina said in indignation, be it mock or real. “If anybody says something bad about my home, I’m going to be there for us. Whoever says something about us, we are going to be there to defend us.”

The Cardinals are attempting to rally around Kris Bryant's "boring" comment:https://t.co/tYA7juIgvY — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) January 23, 2019

Larry Koentopp service

A funeral service for Larry Koentopp, the original owner of the Las Vegas Stars, is scheduled 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Spirit Church, 5830 Mesa Park Drive.

Koentopp moved the Pacific Coast League’s Spokane Indians to Las Vegas in September 1982, starting a relationship between the city. He was 82 when he died Jan. 12.

Farewell Larry Koentopp (Second from Left) dies at 82. He brought the Las Vegas Stars/51’s/Aviators to town. A great friend, and you always wanted him in your foursome to see those monster drives. pic.twitter.com/pOCg6GG2lZ — Ron Futrell (@RonFutrell) January 13, 2019

Mark Alden remembered

I’d be remiss in not saying a few words about Mark Alden, the former Nevada System regent who was 74 when he died Jan. 17. Alden was the board’s “sports” regent: whenever a big story broke about UNLV sports, he’d call with some tip or insight, and about 60 percent of the time he was right. But he meant well. His heart, like Wink Adams on defense, was always well situated.

I’ll not soon forget the time in St. Louis when the Rebels were making their Sweet 16 run under Lon Kruger, and the sports regent tagged along with Las Vegas media on a late-night run to White Castle near the Edward Jones Dome after their stories were filed.

We put him in the back seat of the rental car.

In the middle.

We called him by his surname, as if he were just one of the guys.

Which, I think in retrospect, is all Mark Alden ever wanted to be.

Mark Alden, known for always striving to serve students first during his 17 years on the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents, died Thursday morning. He was 74→https://t.co/cHkzWfw3zi pic.twitter.com/IIurtwPJwz — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) January 18, 2019

