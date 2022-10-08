Liver transplant recipient feted by Simon Keith, foundation

Texas youth Rowan Sebek becomes a competitive swimmer after receiving the gift of life as an infant.

Liver transpant recipient Rowan Sebek, left, was honored by former UNLV soccer star Simon Keith, right, during his annual golf tournament fund-raiser for organ donation awareness at Revere Country Club in Henderson, Nev., on Oct. 7, 2022. "Rowan is an incredible kid. Liver transplant when she was a baby, competitive swimmer now. Super smart. Super charming," said Keith, a former pro soccer player who has had two heart transplants and a kidney transplant. (Courtesy Steve Spatafore)

Liver transpant recipient Rowan Sebek, left, was honored by former UNLV soccer star Simon Keith, right, during his annual golf tournament fund-raiser for organ donation awareness at Revere Country Club in Henderson, Nev., on Oct. 7, 2022. She is shown with her mother, Megan, middle. They are holding an autographed photo of Katie Ledecky, who attended Stanford and earned seven Olympic gold medals, and is the Texas girl's swimming idol. (Courtesy Steve Spatafore)

According to the record books, Simon Keith had five assists (and six goals) in his two seasons with Major Indoor Soccer League’s Cleveland Crunch. Which is admirable, given the former UNLV star was the first to play professional sports with a transplanted heart.

But not as admirable as the assists he and the Simon Keith Foundation have provided to transplant recipients such as 12-year-0ld Rowan Sebek of Belton, Texas — the guest of honor at Friday’s annual golf tournament and dinner at Revere Golf Club supporting the cause and creating awareness in organ donation.

“We search across the country for that person, right? The one that embodies everything we’re about,” said Keith, 58, who underwent a second heart transplant and also received a transplanted kidney in 2019 after living with his first donor heart for more than 30 years.

“Rowan is an incredible kid. Liver transplant when she was a baby, competitive swimmer now. Super smart. Super charming.”

Keith wasn’t kidding when he said this year’s honoree is smart and competitive. Among her goals: To attend Stanford and become the next Katie Ledecky, who won seven Olympic gold swimming medals. She said after what Keith accomplished as an athlete, no goal seems too lofty.

“Everything he’s done — when I heard he was the first (pro) soccer player recipient, it was really inspiring, how he has done so much and was so grateful to his donor,” said the healthy girl with the bright eyes, sunny disposition and the second chance of life.

Megan Sebek said her daughter spent much of the down time during COVID improving her swimming strokes. That Rowan recently competed in her first Transplant Games and is now eyeing the next ones in 2024 almost seems unfathomable.

Though Megan and Chance Sebek, Rowan’s father, are intensive care nurses, they were blindsided by their infant daughter’s fragile condition.

“We understood medically what was going on, but it’s your child. It’s a totally different set of feelings,” Megan Sebek said before cigars were lit and llamas were petted and checks were written — things for which Simon Keith’s golf outing have become known.

“We didn’t think she was going to make it. I wouldn’t say it has been cupcakes and rainbows, and we know it could get hard again. But we’re grateful right now for what we have.”

Around the horn

— The Aviators had one last call-up even after the Triple-A season ended.

Manager Fran Riordan coached third base for the parent A’s in their season-ending series against the Los Angeles Angels and was reunited with several of his Las Vegas standouts now playing for Oakland.

Check out who was coaching 3rd last night for the A's. @AviatorsLV manager Fran Riordan will continue to be the 3rd base coach for Oakland's final two games of the season. pic.twitter.com/4f3dLL6IKV — Las Vegas Aviators GM (@AviatorsLVGM) October 4, 2022

— Last weekend’s Triple-A Championship weekend provided a nice homecoming for Southern Nevada high school products.

In addition to ex-Foothill slugger Bligh Madras (4-for-5, 4 RBIs) being named MVP of the Durham Bulls’ 10-6 victory over the Reno Aces in the title game, Sierra Vista grad Jake Hager (HR, 3 RBIs) received the same honor after Reno’s 6-2 win over El Paso in the Pacific Coast League championship game.

"I just know I'm a quality player." Triple-A National Championship MVP Bligh Madris backed up that point as the Bulls collected their latest hardware: https://t.co/CE3nQWkReY pic.twitter.com/UtH3AjSs7j — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) October 3, 2022

— It appears NASCAR star Kyle Busch of Las Vegas no longer is the leading candidate to drive a fourth car for Arrow McLaren SP in the 2023 Indianapolis 500.

The team acknowledged Busch would bring a lot of notoriety to the big race as a rookie, but is leaning toward putting a driver with more Indy 500 experience — former winner Tony Kanaan has been mentioned — behind the wheel.

For a team that loves storylines & big names, @KyleBusch seems from the outside like a solid candidate for a potential 4th Indy 500 car at @ArrowMcLarenSP. But @ZBrownCEO says "experience is at the top of the list" of his priorities. More: https://t.co/GlMyzJa1ST pic.twitter.com/bFF9DcAKtP — Nathan Brown (@By_NathanBrown) October 5, 2022

0:01

Despite recently having completed its 40th year as Las Vegas’ longest standing professional sports franchise, the Aviators continue to receive little respect.

In a social media video that asked drivers in the upcoming NASCAR South Point 400 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to identify a pro sport the city still lacks, three were correctly credited for answering baseball.

Can you name a professional sports team Nevada doesn’t have? See how the drivers did!#SouthPoint400 🎟️: https://t.co/70GLX9rqNq pic.twitter.com/sY3MTaRLTX — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) October 5, 2022

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.