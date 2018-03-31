Miracle League hits another homer for those with special needs

The local Miracle League had its ninth opening day March 24. A lot of kids ran or were pushed around the bases at the Miracle League Field on South Rancho Drive. A lot of parents and brothers and sisters cheered.

This is not to shortchange Matt Davidson, who hit three home runs on Opening Day for the Chicago White Sox, or Ian Happ, who hit the first pitch of the season into the bleachers for the crosstown Cubs.

But those moments, as exciting as they were, didn’t tug at the heartstrings like watching the Las Vegas Miracle League kids run or be pushed around the bases in wheelchairs.

The local Miracle League had its ninth opening day March 24. A lot of kids ran or were pushed around the bases at the Miracle League Field on South Rancho Drive. Parents and brothers and sisters cheered. Volunteers helped the Miracle Leaguers who needed assistance run the bases or swing the bat.

Former Major League All-Star Shane Victorino threw batting practice.

Local Miracle League founder Tim McGarry made hamburgers.

One night about 10 years ago, McGarry turned on TV and happened upon a story on HBO about a Miracle League in Atlanta having been formed. He got misty-eyed. He called HBO the next day to inquire about building a Miracle League field in Las Vegas.

The first Miracle League opening day attracted 66 players. The one last weekend attracted 222.

It takes hundreds of volunteers to keep the Miracle League running long after the last home run is hit on opening day, said Roxanne Loyed, the league’s executive director.

“We have about 600 volunteers a year that come out from all vocations, from kids who play baseball on club teams, on high school teams, to church groups, to entertainers on the Strip. We just get great groups from all over the city,” she said.

In 2015, they even got Clayton Kershaw to come out. The Dodgers’ pitching ace was supposed to stay 10 minutes. He stayed about two hours. He did the Chicken Dance with the Miracle League kids.

The Miracle League will be branching off into soccer this season, partnering with TOPSoccer and the Nevada Youth Soccer Association. Soccer opening day is April 12 at Miracle League Field.

Roxanne Loyed tried hard to get through this year’s interview without getting emotional. She didn’t quite pull it off.

“It’s truly a privilege for me to support the families and the players out here and the volunteers because it’s the best group of people I’ve ever worked with,” she said, swallowing hard. “We’re all about these players having the best experience when they’re out here each and every Saturday.”

— When the (stuff) almost hit the fans at Dodger Stadium during an exhibition game against the Angels on Tuesday, you can forgive 51s president Don Logan for putting his feet up on the coffee table.

Logan was in the vicinity of the 51s’ dugout when a pipe exploded late during the 2015 season, causing a torrent of raw sewage.

The same thing happened near the Dodgers’ dugout with one notable difference: While the game in the traditional Freeway Series was called in the fifth inning, the 51s played as scheduled after moving their dugout into foul ground.

“We’re not soft, we got it done,” Logan said with a chuckle.

VIDEO: Raw sewage leak halts Dodgers-Angels spring finale at Dodger Stadium 💩 https://t.co/gDayHijYLF (source: @theScore) pic.twitter.com/yQL4zl3isc — Everything Sports (@EverySport5) March 28, 2018

— What a great story it made when the Chicago Blackhawks called an accountant named Scott Foster onto the ice as an emergency goaltender and Foster made seven saves without allowing a goal against Winnipeg. But I’ll bet he couldn’t sing “Sweet Caroline” during a break in the action as well as Jay White. Las Vegas’ renowned Neil Diamond impersonator served as an emergency and practice netminder for the Las Vegas Thunder and Wranglers minor league teams, and still plays adult league hockey with a mask depicting “The Jazz Singer” and the Thunder and Wrangler logos.

— The tributes keep pouring in for David Humm, the Las Vegas football great who died Tuesday at age 65 after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. This one on Twitter was among the most poignant: “I am heartbroken. I will miss your weekly emails. I will never forget the kindness and love that you showed me after my Dad passed. The only good thing is you two are now locker roommates again. Love you very much Hummer!” It was posted by Kendra Stabler Moyes — Ken “The Snake” Stabler’s daughter.

I am heartbroken. I will miss your weekly emails. I will never forget the kindness and love that you showed me after my Dad passed. The only good thing is you two are now locker roommates again. God speed my friend. You will never be forgotten! Love you very much Hummer! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5vqIruBUpm — Kendra Stabler Moyes (@KendraSMoyes) March 28, 2018

The funeral service for Humm will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Las Vegas Catholic Church, followed by a private burial.

A celebration of his life, open to the public, will be from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Friday at South Point Arena, followed by a tailgate party in his honor.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.