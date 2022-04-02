NHRA stars spoof ‘Hangover’ movie for new TV commercial

Toyota-powered Top Fuel drivers flew to Las Vegas to film a TV commercial called “Horsepower Hangover” that will soon hit the airways.

Usually when NHRA drivers need to cure a horsepower hangover, their crew chiefs turn the wrenches a couple of times and have them take two aspirin and call them in the morning.

Toyota-powered Top Fuel drivers Antron Brown and Shawn Langdon and Funny Car pilots J.R. Todd and Alexis DeJoria took a different approach. They flew to Las Vegas to film a TV commercial called “Horsepower Hangover” that will soon hit the airways.

The spot, which promotes a new line of Tundra trucks, was shot on location at Bellagio and Las Vegas Motor Speedway and is a spoof of the Las Vegas-themed movie “The Hangover.”

Brown is the one who winds up passed out on the floor in the trashed hotel suite. To no one’s surprise, given his outgoing personality in real life, he also is the one who steals most of the scenes.

“It was a great experience just doing it with our Toyota teammates because we weren’t really acting — we were actually showing ourselves in moments we don’t normally get to do,” said the three-time Top Fuel champion during a screening of the commercial at Thursday’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals press conference.

“Usually at the racetrack we’re serious, helmet on, game day. We might be in the pits, cutting up and laughing, but people don’t really get to see who we truly are. That (the commercial) is a lot of who we are. That’s what made it fun. I can’t wait until we get to do it again.”

Horsepower Hangover II? And III? A trilogy of their own?

That would be fine with Todd, the one who interacts with the vicious tiger (of sorts; the one in the commercial appears to be a stuffed plush toy.)

“I had a lot of fun, but Antron obviously is the superstar, so you could play off him,” said the winner of 19 NHRA nitro class races.

The drivers who will competing in Sunday’s Four-Wide Nationals final eliminations at LVMS said the double- and triple-takes gave them a healthy respect for what the pros in Hollywood do. But they’ll probably leave the slaps on the face to Will Smith and their colleagues in NASCAR.

Around the horn

— The Dodgers have always been Southern Nevada’s favorite MLB team. But now there is an additional reason to follow their exploits after Tyler Anderson was added to a pitching staff that includes former CSN ace Phil Bickford.

Anderson, 32, a Spring Valley High product and former first-round Colorado Rockies draft choice, has allowed one run in seven spring training innings, impressing manager Dave Roberts, who said the veteran left-handed starter is open to pitching out of the bullpen.

"I took a deal coming here wanting to be on a winning team…I'll do whatever it takes to help us win." Tyler Anderson talks with @kirsten_watson about his time with the #Dodgers so far and his mindset going into 2022. pic.twitter.com/JSLExTFNrm — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 30, 2022

— Former UNLV interim basketball coach Todd Simon and Southern Utah lost 67-48 at Fresno State of the Mountain West in Monday’s The Basketball Classic (formerly known as CollegeInsider.com) semifinals to close out a 23-12 season.

what a YEAR 🎉 -Ranked 21st in scoring in the COUNTRY

-2nd most wins in D1 history

-Added JK III, Maiz, & Harri to the 1,000 point club

-Dre set the record for most games played at SUU and in the Big Sky A lot to be proud of! Thank you T-Bird Nation for the support! pic.twitter.com/tzjXN7JiFt — SUU Men's Basketball (@SUUBasketball) March 29, 2022

— Ex-Bishop Gorman and Michigan State standout wide receiver Jalen “Speedy” Nailor has reportedly attracted the eye of the Jacksonville Jaguars after forsaking his final two years of eligibility to declare for the NFL draft.

One of my Favorite prospects in this years #NFLDraft Jalen Nailor WR out of Michigan ST a real weapon with the football in his hands can line up anywhere on the offense pic.twitter.com/FrEmUd6SyQ — WDII (@whosdraftisit) March 28, 2022

— Two days after blowing a 3-0 third-period lead against the Golden Knights en route to a 5-4 overtime defeat at T-Mobile Arena, the Chicago Blackhawks frittered away a four-goal advantage, knocked the puck into their own net in the closing seconds and lost 6-5 to Buffalo Monday.

lol wow, tage thompson's stick breaks, shot bounces off the boards, off the goalie and in. 6-5 PPG #LetsGoBuffalo #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/P2hBu2EAKK — Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) March 29, 2022

— Two minutes for disparaging words: According to Yahoo Sports, the Golden Knights have become one of hockey’s most hated franchises. Writes Yahoo’s Colton Pankiw: “Many believe that, after their success right out of the gate, Golden Knights fans have grown a sense of entitlement, failing to realize that the league put them in a great position to succeed right from the get-go.”

— Twitter user @Arda on “The Slap Heard ‘Round the World:”

“Will Smith won an Oscar and got into a fight. He’s one assist away from a Gordie Howe Hat Trick.”

Will Smith won an Oscar and got into a fight He’s one assist away from a Gordie Howe Hat Trick #Oscars — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) March 28, 2022

