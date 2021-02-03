Pitbull sinks teeth in NASCAR as team owner

“There’s no hidden agenda here. It’s all about winning,” Pitbull said about changing the culture of NASCAR as co-owner of a new team with Daniel Suarez as driver.

It was just after 1 p.m. Tuesday in Miami, and Armando Christian Perez was running late.

The start of the NASCAR season up the road in Daytona Beach was less than two weeks away. But when you are better know as Pitbull — the sartorially splendid Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, brand ambassador, businessman and philanthropist — you have irons in fires that don’t include rubbin’ and racin’ at Daytona — even if you are NASCAR’s newest team owner.

“I got caught up in a little jam on the way here to the school,” said a contrite Pitbull, in reference to the SLAM! (Sports Leadership and Management) charter middle school he founded in Miami and a similar one in Henderson for which he attended the 2016 groundbreaking ceremony.

It was a perfect lead-in to the Zoom conference, which came on the heels of Pitbull joining former World of Outlaws and NASCAR K&N Series team owner Justin Marks as principals of Trackhouse Racing, a new NASCAR team that will have Mexican driver Daniel Suarez behind the wheel.

The team will feature an off-track education component and is expected to help NASCAR build its brand within the Latin community.

“NASCAR is the ultimate underdog story, and I’m the ultimate underdog,” the 40-year-old entertainer said.

.@pitbull, speaking for one of the charter schools he operates, jokes after he hears the school bell and then explains why he wanted to be involved in NASCAR as a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing: pic.twitter.com/I4jv8F6wDq — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 2, 2021

Winning and more

The single-car team, which began as Leavine Family Racing, will be an underdog, too. The under-financed entry made its Cup Series debut in 2011 and failed to win in 267 races.

“There’s no hidden agenda here. It’s all about winning,” Pitbull said on one hand, before adding on the other that the team can accomplish a lot, even if doesn’t immediately achieve results on the track. He spoke about changing the culture of NASCAR, or at least sprinkling some salsa on top with a hip-hop beat.

“It’s all about creating a special team; about creating and maintaining some sponsorship around Daniel,” he said of Suarez, the 29-year-old breakthrough winner in the stepping stone Xfinity Series who is winless in 143 Cup Series starts. “But it’s about more than that. It’s about creating a culture in NASCAR and bringing people together.”

While celebrity owners in auto racing come but most go after their business managers discover how many cubic dollars it takes to run around in circles, Pitbull suggested he’s in for the long haul, or at least as long it takes to complete the 600-mile race at Charlotte.

Worldwide appeal

“He’s not called Mr. Worldwide for nothing,” said the affable Suarez, who will be driving for his fourth team in four seasons. “He can make this team something different, something young, something cool, something modern.”

Marks said the team was going to be more about driving around in circles even before the entertainer came on board in January.

“We are entering into an era in this country where it’s becoming more important to give back to the community and empowering the next generation,” he said. “That applies so well to what Armando is doing in the SLAM! schools.”

As if on cue, the school bell rang just as Pitbull was beginning another soliloquy about how a better, more diverse America can be achieved through NASCAR, of all things. Because not that long ago, NASCAR was considered the polar opposite of diverse.

“No matter what, we’re always going to find a way to bring people together,” he said after a second school bell chimed and the education process continued just down the hall from where he was speaking. “That’s what I’m all about.”

With all respect due the Daytona 500 — and as excited as he is to be part of it, both as Grand Marshal and as a team owner — Pitbull imparted a bit of wisdom that seemed much more profound than taking two or four tires during the final pit stop.

“There’s only one race, and the most important race is the human race,” he said.

Mr. Worldwide is taking over the World Center of Racing!@pitbull will be the Grand Marshal of the 63rd #DAYTONA500! pic.twitter.com/ue5ofn0WYr — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 1, 2021

